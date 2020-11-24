Nov. 23 NH COVID-19 update: 445 new positive results with 82 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 23, 2020, DHHS announced 445 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 3.7 percent. Today’s results include 316 people who tested positive by PCR test and 129 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,304 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (105), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (70), Merrimack (49), Strafford (33), Belknap (28), Carroll (11), Cheshire (11), and Grafton (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (82) and Nashua (22). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Investigations are pending and risk factors for new cases are unknown at this time.

There are currently 121 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 18,042 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 831 (5%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 18,042 Recovered 13,226 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 512 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,304 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 831 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 121 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 406,227 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,939 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 56,231 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,175 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,600

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 388 684 778 1,028 1,231 1,237 1,082 918 LabCorp 746 654 3,055 1,539 1,034 1,559 1,200 1,398 Quest Diagnostics 2,390 1,785 1,592 2,403 1,865 1,401 1,419 1,836 Mako Medical 18 23 129 42 19 437 185 122 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 282 655 1,045 659 591 829 0 580 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 389 496 541 632 506 452 192 458 Other Laboratory* 1,293 1,943 2,825 1,203 3,203 2,557 565 1,941 University of New Hampshire** 4,060 3,907 2,876 3,940 2,709 1,617 36 2,735 Total 9,566 10,147 12,841 11,446 11,158 10,089 4,679 9,989 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 Daily Average LabCorp 0 16 14 8 21 16 3 11 Quest Diagnostics 10 19 43 34 17 21 8 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 5 6 7 5 5 0 5 Other Laboratory* 10 7 4 10 12 1 0 6 Total 24 47 67 59 55 43 11 44

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.