Nov. 23-27 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1st

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Austin McCarthy / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

21 st and 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 7pm

603’s Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Pete Peterson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Stone Free / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Deviant Music / Chantilly’s (Hooksett) / 8pm

Miketon & The Nightblinders / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Houston Bernard / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3rd

Josh Foster / Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am

Amanda McCarthy / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Eric Marcs / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Sold Out Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The EXP Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Amorphous Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Tyler Levs / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Karen Grenier / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

POPA CHUBBY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Twenty five years of hard-rocking blues. Popa Chubby, born Ted Horowitz, has been hard rocking the blues in his fierce and soulful way for more than 25 years. Over the course of a career that dates back to 1994, he has been a force of to be reckoned with on the guitar, and his tempestuous, soulful playing has never been more powerful. An imposing figure with a shaven head, tattooed arms, a goatee and a performance style he describes as “the Stooges meets Buddy Guy, Motörhead meets Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson,” Popa Chubby is an endearing character who is one of the genre’s most popular figures. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 23rd

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with new found hope and joy in the Christmas season! Filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FNC: JIM COLLITON & KAREN MORGAN / Paul Gilligan (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Paul Gilligan is one of the most requested comedians in Boston, bringing down the house with an attitude first developed as a high school class clown, and with material culled from his life as a blue-collar worker, husband and father. In addition to headlining in Boston clubs, golf tournaments, fundraisers, roasts, and other events, Gilligan has appeared on NESN’s Dirty Water TV and is a regular on the network’s Charlie Moore Outdoors with the Mad Fisherman. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

SEAMUS EGAN CELTIC CHRISTMAS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm

Celebrate a Celtic Christmas with the Seamus Egan Project. The Holiday Season is a time of ritual and tradition. It is a time of gathering with family and friends to renew our shared sense of community. Come celebrate this special time with the Seamus Egan project as they perform Celtic music and songs of the season. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MOONDANCE – A VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Rock and roll doesn’t get any better than Van Morrison. Van the Man has done it all – from classic rockers like Brown Eyed Girl and Domino to legendary tunes like Tupelo Honey and Into The Mystic, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has never failed to impress music lovers around the globe. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. You’ll hear classic tunes – Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night, Into The Mystic, Caravan – just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4th

AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS / Dana Center (Manchester) / 4pm

Menotti’s heartwarming family-friendly opera features professional opera singers and a full orchestra, in collaboration with faculty, students, and alumni. The timeless Christmas-time story of the three wise men is interwoven with themes of hope, wonder, and the miracle of the season. Reserve your tickets online or with a suggested donation at the door. Tickets will also be available at the door. Performance is under an hour long.

Pre-concert lecture on the opera will begin at 3:30 p.m. www.tickets.anselm.edu or at the door

GARY HOEY – HO! HO! HOEY! / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm

Arguably one of the most popular New England holiday shows, this one will rock your jingle bells! Listen to the classic holiday songs we all know (and then some) with a rockin’ twist. This is going to be a blast and should really help you start the holiday season off right! With a collection of 21 albums it’s no wonder Gary Hoey is listed as one of the top 100 guitarists of all time. Whether he’s playing scorching originals or classic rock covers, his solos are thrilling and reminiscent of Clapton or Stevie Ray in their fiery youth. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

UPCOMING EVENTS:

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / December 9-11

Christmas will never be the same! The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world–so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There’s not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! Soon everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It’s up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!