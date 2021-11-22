Nov. 22: NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update – 2,887 positive results with 266 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 22, 2021, DHHS announced 603 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, November 21. Today’s results include 484 people who tested positive by PCR test and 119 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1092 cases from Friday, November 19 (722 by PCR and 370 by antigen test), and 1192 cases from Saturday, November 20 (903 by PCR and 289 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 18 new cases from Monday, November 15 (9 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 915; an additional 78 new cases from Tuesday, November 16 (38 by PCR and 40 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,094; an additional 116 new cases from Wednesday, November 17 (82 by PCR and 34 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,105; and an additional 56 new cases from Thursday, November 18 (27 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 952. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,966 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seven hundred and ninety individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (559), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (514), Merrimack (293), Strafford (259), Sullivan (199), Grafton (178), Cheshire (175), Carroll (128), Belknap (122), and Coos (67) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (266) and Nashua (254). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and forty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 343 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 153,934 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 22, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 153,934 Recovered 144,296 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,672 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 7,966 Current Hospitalizations 343

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.