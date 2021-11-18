Nov. 22: Business owners and community leaders invited to Innovate NH Entrepreneurship forum

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NEW HAMPSHIRE – On Nov. 22 Senator Maggie Hassan is hosting her 4th-annual Innovate New Hampshire Entrepreneurship Forum as part of her efforts to support New Hampshire’s entrepreneurs and ensure that they have the tools that they need to launch innovative businesses and thrive. This year’s event will feature a virtual roundtable of New Hampshire business and community leaders sharing their experiences and thoughts on innovation in the Granite State.

Granite State small business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders are encouraged to sign up for this virtual event here.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan will be joined by Tedd Benson, Bensonwood and Unity Homes; Rich Renehan, American Performance Polymers’ Justin Slattery, Belknap Economic Development Council and Stacey Stevens, iCAD, Inc.