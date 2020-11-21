Nov. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 493 new positive results with 120 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On November 21, 2020, DHHS announced 493 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.2%. Today’s results include 339 people who tested positive by PCR test and 154 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,174 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (105), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (82), Merrimack (37), Strafford (27), Belknap (22), Cheshire (16), Grafton (11), Carroll (6), Sullivan (6), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (120) and Nashua (43). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.
- 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 116 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 17,281 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 829 (5%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 21, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|17,281
|Recovered
|12,599 (73%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|508 (3%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|4,174
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|829 (5%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|116
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|400,533
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|32,858
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|N/A
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,890
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|6,575
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.
|