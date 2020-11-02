Nov. 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 105 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 2, 2020, DHHS announced 105 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.4%. Today’s results include 86 people who tested positive by PCR test and 19 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,407 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 62 percent being female and 38 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (25), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Merrimack (15), Strafford (12), Grafton (7), Belknap (5), Cheshire (3), Coos (2), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently 41 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,320 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 781 (7 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 11,320 Recovered 9,430 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 483 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,407 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 781 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 41 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 348,198 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,225 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 52,543 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 173 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 724 719 940 915 673 579 1,113 809 LabCorp 650 1,000 1,543 1,180 1,670 1,136 744 1,132 Quest Diagnostics 2,316 1,363 1,544 1,526 1,510 642 968 1,410 Mako Medical 3 1 14 18 68 143 24 39 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 153 596 870 908 649 421 178 539 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 290 494 456 450 388 240 241 366 Other Laboratory* 849 1,958 1,824 1,931 1,564 1,809 244 1,454 University of New Hampshire** 3,986 4,210 3,736 4,912 3,096 3,100 29 3,296 Total 8,971 10,341 10,927 11,840 9,618 8,070 3,541 9,044 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 Daily Average LabCorp 1 6 15 4 9 4 1 6 Quest Diagnostics 11 23 19 6 16 22 18 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 6 3 5 7 2 0 5 Other Laboratory* 9 10 6 6 2 3 0 5 Total 33 45 43 21 34 31 19 32

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.