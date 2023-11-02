Nov. 2-5 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

Cat Faulkner Duo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Josh Foster / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

David Corson / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd

Andrea Paquin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

The Chops / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

J-Lo Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Whole Loaf / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Sam Hammerman / Gas Light Pub (Portsmouth) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th

Mikey G / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jonny Angel / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Dave Clark / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Matt Litzinger / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Humans Being, Dysfunktone / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Ken Clark Organ Trio / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

River Sang Wild / Bank of NH Stage – Cantin Lounge (Concord) / 6pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

CANDLELIGHT – A TRIBUTE TO TAYLOR SWIFT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm & 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Manchester, NH. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Taylor Swift at The Rex Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

THE EVERLY SET / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Two acclaimed singer-songwriters with a mind-bending three-decade age difference combine millennial pluck with baby-boomer sass to present The Everly Set: Sean Altman & Jack Skuller Celebrate The Everly Brothers, featuring Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, Cathy’s Clown, All I Have To Do Is Dream, Claudette, Walk Right Back, and more hits and rarities in concert. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE BEAT GOES ON / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The international touring show, “The Beat Goes On” features American singer/actress Lisa McClowry’s portrayal of the Goddess of Pop in her one-woman Broadway-style live stage show. Lisa is completely convincing as CHER with every aspect down pat including her singing and speaking voice, the walk, the talk, the costumes, the makeup, and the mannerisms. In addition, the show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes, dynamic dialogue, humor, and fun audience participation. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DUO MUNDI GEORGE & GULI / Spotlight Room (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Thrilling audiences around the world with their exciting, innovative, diverse, and intimate programming style. They explore music for both one piano four hands and two-piano four hands in the standard and contemporary repertoire as well as commissioning new works by national and international composers www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LIZZIE / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x

FINAL WEEKEND! Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie Borden’s controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

KINKY BOOTS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x

FINAL WEEKEND! Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th

YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

Dinner Theatre Murder Mystery / You’ve just settled down in a theatre to solve an audience-participation murder mystery. The narrator, Harnell Chesterton, comes out and gives you a few “ins and outs” on what to look for as you visit this small community theatre group staging a play set in the deep south. The show starts and you meet Fat Daddy, the patriarch, and a rich but vindictive southern gentleman with an equally conniving and scheming family. The family is in an uproar as he’s about to change his will. This frantic mystery-comedy will have audiences guessing until the last clue is dropped and the last ham overacts. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

BOB MARLEY / Capitol Center (Concord) / November 3 & 4 – DIRECT/x

Bob loves being a comedian & he’s wicked good at it! He’s featured regularly on Sirius XM radio and he even won their Superbowl of Comedy, has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs and was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for “the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual” at 40 hrs of straight stand-up! In addition, Bob has been on over 100 tv shows including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central to name just a few. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – THE BOB SEGER EXPERIENCE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years. They share the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll. If you are a true Bob Seger fan, you won’t want to miss Hollywood Nights! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

JEFF PITCHELL & TEXAS FLOOD / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jeff Pitchell has been inducted into the Hall of Fame and was also chosen as the Best Blues Band in six different states. Jeff also had one of the albums he previously wrote reach as high as #7 in the USA BillBoard Charts but in January of this year came out with a new CD entitled “Playin’ with My Friends” and now for 8 weeks has been the # 1 Album and has the #1 song from this album having the most playing time on the radio in the Electric Blues genre! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

THE ROCK & ROLL PLAYHOUSE – GRATEFUL DEAD FOR KIDS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 12pm – DIRECT/x

The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon” (NY Times). Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children age ten and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is an early and often first introduction to a child’s lifelong journey with live music and rock and roll. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

COWBOY JUNKIES / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

In 1988, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective. The Trinity Session – a classic recording combining folk, blues and rock in a way that had never been heard before went on to sell more than a million copies. Cowboy Junkies’ will be performing a career-spanning show, including their new album, ‘Such Ferocious Beauty’, which was released worldwide on June 2023 to universal critical acclaim. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

UPCOMING EVENT:

IN-LAWS, OUTLAWS, & OTHER PEOPLE (THAT SHOULD BE SHOT) / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / November 17-19 – DIRECTx

A comedy by Steve Franco / It is 6pm and the Douglas family is busily preparing for their annual Christmas Eve dinner. After robbing a neighborhood liquor store, high strung and irritable Tony, and his dim-witted side-kick Vinny, find themselves in need of a hide-out. A comic treasure that is sure to leave you in stitches while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

