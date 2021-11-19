Nov. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 896 positive results with 72 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –On Friday, November 19, 2021, DHHS announced 896 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, November 18. Today’s results include 630 people who tested positive by PCR test and 266 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 47 new cases from Monday, November 15 (29 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 897; an additional 79 new cases from Tuesday, November 16 (56 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,016; and an additional 4 new cases from Wednesday, November 17 (2 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 989. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,604 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred ninety-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (176), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (161), Merrimack (118), Strafford (87), Sullivan (62), Grafton (52), Carroll (50), Belknap (48), Cheshire (48), and Coos (14) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (92) and Manchester (72). The county of residence is being determined for forty-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 326 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 150,813 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 19, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 150,813 Recovered 141,547 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,662 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 7,604 Current Hospitalizations 326

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.