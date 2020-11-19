Nov. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update 529 new positive results with 79 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, November 19, 2020, DHHS announced 529 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.1 percent. Today’s results include 327 people who tested positive by PCR test and 202 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,006 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (144), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (98), Merrimack (52), Strafford (28), Belknap (25), Grafton (15), Carroll (7), Cheshire (6), Coos (5), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (79) and Nashua (36). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 98 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 16,277 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 826 (5%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 19, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 16,277 Recovered 11,765 (72%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 506 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,006 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 826 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 98 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 395,483 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,761 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 55,344 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,062 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,250

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/19/2020)

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 16,277 Recovered 11,765 (72%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 506 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,006 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 826 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 98 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 395,483 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,761 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 55,344 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,062 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,250 Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation 6 2 0 0 Coos County Nursing Home 43 50 0 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 25 11 0 0 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth 13 23 0 0 NH Veterans’ Home 15 21 0 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis 35 12 0 0 Prospect Woodward Home and Hillside Village 8 2 0 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 3 2 0 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover 16 15 0 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester 31 18 0 9 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester 19 2 0 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport 33 19 0 3 Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 869 970 907 958 388 683 776 793 LabCorp 1,290 685 1,063 1,387 746 652 1,596 1,060 Quest Diagnostics 2,647

…