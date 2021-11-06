Nov. 18 public hearing on proposal for SolutionHealth and Home Health & Hospice Care

MANCHESTER, NH – SolutionHealth (parent organization of Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health) and Home Health & Hospice Care (HHHC) will reach another step in the process to combine services to provide enhanced post-acute care services, with an upcoming public hearing.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 4 p.m.. It will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 2200 Southwood Drive in Nashua. Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing regardless of vaccination status.

To participate in the public hearing remotely, visit the Attorney General’s website: https://www.doj.nh.gov/charitable-trusts/. Instructions will be posted on this page leading up to the hearing date.

Information and supporting documents about the proposal may be found on the website for the Charitable Trusts Unit: https://www.doj.nh.gov/charitable-trusts/home-health-hospice-care.htm.

Written public comments on the proposed transaction will be accepted through November 22, 2021. Written comments may be submitted by email to charitabletrusts2@doj.nh.gov or by mail to:

Director of Charitable Trusts



Department of Justice33 Capitol StreetConcord, NH 03301

A Definitive Agreement to combine entities has been developed by HHHC and SolutionHealth. The affiliation will allow for increased access to clinical expertise, seamless information technology, and new and innovative programs and services, all utilizing the expertise of two of the region’s most experienced home health agencies as a foundation.

About SolutionHealth – SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated, regional health care network founded by Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health. Its purpose is to better serve the health care needs and interests of southern New Hampshire as a region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits.

Home Health & Hospice Care (www.hhhc.org) has been a provider of services since 1883, making it the region’s oldest provider of home care services. Serving 25 communities in southern New Hampshire, including Nashua, Derry, Salem, Merrimack, and beyond, HHHC provides traditional home care, including nursing, rehabilitation, therapies, medical social work, and licensed nursing assistants. HHHC’s hospice team cares for patients in their homes, in nursing facilities, and in a Community Hospice House owned and operated by HHHC.