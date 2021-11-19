Nov. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 986 positive results with 113 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

Thursday, November 18, 2021NH Department of Health and Human ServicesGovernment0

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, November 18, 2021, DHHS announced 986 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, November 17. Today’s results include 615 people who tested positive by PCR test and 371 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 19 new cases from Friday, November 12 (10 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 871; an additional 34 new cases from Saturday, November 13 (20 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 963; an additional 24 new cases from Sunday, November 14 (20 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 503; an additional 70 new cases from Monday, November 15 (63 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 849; and an additional 9 new cases from Tuesday, November 16 (1 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 937. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,632 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and ninety individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (220), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (160), Merrimack (155), Strafford (98), Grafton (66), Belknap (61), Carroll (44), Cheshire (40), Sullivan (32), and Coos (25) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (113) and Nashua (61). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

  • 1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age
  • 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
  • 3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 327 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 149,827 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19149,827
Recovered140,539 (94%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-191,656 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases7,632
Current Hospitalizations327

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/18/2021)

Current COVID-19 OutbreaksResident CasesStaff CasesUnder InvestigationDeaths
All America Assisted Living8600
Bentley Commons at Bedford2200
The Birches at Concord361604
Bowman Place at Olde Bedford7300
Brookdale Spruce Wood41807
The Courville at Manchester331506
Edgewood Center21901
Epsom Health Center171000
Golden View Health Care Center23801
Grafton County Department of Corrections7400
Hillsborough County Department of Corrections152100
Inn at Deerfield22600
Laconia Rehabilitation Center241404
Maple Leaf Healthcare Center27700
Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home7200
NH State Prison – Men’s8200
Oceanside Center29400
Pine Rock Manor Senior Living7200
Pleasant View Nursing Home111000
Pond View Acres Assisted Living3200
Rochester Manor7100
Webster at Rye311001
Woodcrest Village Assisted Living6600
Woodlawn Care Center Newport5900

Closed COVID-19 OutbreaksResident CasesStaff CasesDeaths
All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)15162
Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021)19103
Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021)62236
Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021)18171
The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021)471822
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)381710
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021)13170
Austin Home (11/1/2021)1120
Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)402111
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)37257
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)612019
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)360
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)622817
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021)9140
Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021)2280
Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)351310
Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021)300
Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021)21132
Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021)4257
Birch Hill (7/30/2020)402914
Birch Hill (2/23/2021)3130
Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021)1450
Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021)1393
Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021)820
Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021)3100
Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)080
Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021)32167
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)19100
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021)410
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021)841
Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)270
Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021)5100
Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)1640
Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021)790
Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)647113
Country Village Center (2/17/2021)472012
Country Village Center (11/16/2021)33123
Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)20107
Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)15146
Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021)1940
Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)542815
Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021)26133
Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)3121
Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021)744911
Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)45700
Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021)28212
Elms Center (1/11/2021)311410
Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021)66308
Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021)780
Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)27167
Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)320
Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)895411
Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021)19290
Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021)36110
Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021)775212
Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)14120
Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021)3680
Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)68380
Greenbriar (8/21/2020)1243428
Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)930
Greystone Farms (1/25/2021)270
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)561616
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)140
Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)796025
Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)22113
Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021)71407
Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021)420
Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021)38153
Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021)22173
Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021)114540
Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021)2020
Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)1545539
Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021)1006413
Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021)310
Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)19181
Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)23197
Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)261
Keene Center (2/17/2021)1013810
Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021)471
Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021)1960
Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)360
Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021)1020
Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021)21104
Lafayette Center (2/6/2021)18111
Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)7131
Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021)1482
Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021)19182
Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021)1110
Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021)17163
Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)937010
Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021)212
Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021)23132
Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021)36150
Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021)45516
Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021)1020
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)38165
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021)1270
Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)14280
Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)980
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)49219
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020)680
Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)481
Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021)49287
NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021)26110
NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21)266751
NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021)9310236
Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021)129301
Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021)500
Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021)740
Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)442711
Peabody Home (9/29/2021)330
Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021)3227
Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)48148
Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021)28138
Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)872921
Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021)944922
Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021)700
Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)1491
Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)110
Ridgewood Center1150
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)642323
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)290
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)350
Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021)580
Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021)96799
Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021)951
River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021)821
Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021)3150
Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021)781
Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)1110
Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021)710
St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)17160
St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021)372615
St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)11112
St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)31189
St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021)35154
Salem Woods (5/18/2020)232610
Salemhaven (7/9/2020)461511
Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021)20100
Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021)127140
Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)3042
Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021)35120
Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021)2160
Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021)123573
Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021)14132
Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)544515
Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021)810
Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)320
Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)23142
Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021)1161
Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021)620
Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021)21173
Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)33244
Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021)840

The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.