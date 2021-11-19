Nov. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 986 positive results with 113 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, November 18, 2021, DHHS announced 986 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, November 17. Today’s results include 615 people who tested positive by PCR test and 371 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 19 new cases from Friday, November 12 (10 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 871; an additional 34 new cases from Saturday, November 13 (20 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 963; an additional 24 new cases from Sunday, November 14 (20 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 503; an additional 70 new cases from Monday, November 15 (63 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 849; and an additional 9 new cases from Tuesday, November 16 (1 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 937. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,632 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and ninety individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (220), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (160), Merrimack (155), Strafford (98), Grafton (66), Belknap (61), Carroll (44), Cheshire (40), Sullivan (32), and Coos (25) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (113) and Nashua (61). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 327 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 149,827 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 149,827 Recovered 140,539 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,656 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 7,632 Current Hospitalizations 327

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/18/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

All America Assisted Living 8 6 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford 2 2 0 0 The Birches at Concord 36 16 0 4 Bowman Place at Olde Bedford 7 3 0 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood 41 8 0 7 The Courville at Manchester 33 15 0 6 Edgewood Center 21 9 0 1 Epsom Health Center 17 10 0 0 Golden View Health Care Center 23 8 0 1 Grafton County Department of Corrections 7 4 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 152 1 0 0 Inn at Deerfield 22 6 0 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center 24 14 0 4 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 27 7 0 0 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home 7 2 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 8 2 0 0 Oceanside Center 29 4 0 0 Pine Rock Manor Senior Living 7 2 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home 11 10 0 0 Pond View Acres Assisted Living 3 2 0 0 Rochester Manor 7 1 0 0 Webster at Rye 31 10 0 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living 6 6 0 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport 5 9 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 62 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Austin Home (11/1/2021) 11 2 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Country Village Center (11/16/2021) 33 12 3 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021) 19 4 0 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021) 3 1 0 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021) 11 1 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021) 10 2 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020) 6 8 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021) 7 4 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Center 11 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021) 8 2 1 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0

The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.