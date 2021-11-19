Nov. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 986 positive results with 113 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, November 18, 2021, DHHS announced 986 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, November 17. Today’s results include 615 people who tested positive by PCR test and 371 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 19 new cases from Friday, November 12 (10 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 871; an additional 34 new cases from Saturday, November 13 (20 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 963; an additional 24 new cases from Sunday, November 14 (20 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 503; an additional 70 new cases from Monday, November 15 (63 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 849; and an additional 9 new cases from Tuesday, November 16 (1 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 937. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,632 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and ninety individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (220), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (160), Merrimack (155), Strafford (98), Grafton (66), Belknap (61), Carroll (44), Cheshire (40), Sullivan (32), and Coos (25) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (113) and Nashua (61). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-seven new cases.
DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- 1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age
- 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 327 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 149,827 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|149,827
|Recovered
|140,539 (94%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|1,656 (1%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|7,632
|Current Hospitalizations
|327
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/18/2021)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|All America Assisted Living
|8
|6
|0
|0
|Bentley Commons at Bedford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|The Birches at Concord
|36
|16
|0
|4
|Bowman Place at Olde Bedford
|7
|3
|0
|0
|Brookdale Spruce Wood
|41
|8
|0
|7
|The Courville at Manchester
|33
|15
|0
|6
|Edgewood Center
|21
|9
|0
|1
|Epsom Health Center
|17
|10
|0
|0
|Golden View Health Care Center
|23
|8
|0
|1
|Grafton County Department of Corrections
|7
|4
|0
|0
|Hillsborough County Department of Corrections
|152
|1
|0
|0
|Inn at Deerfield
|22
|6
|0
|0
|Laconia Rehabilitation Center
|24
|14
|0
|4
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center
|27
|7
|0
|0
|Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home
|7
|2
|0
|0
|NH State Prison – Men’s
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Oceanside Center
|29
|4
|0
|0
|Pine Rock Manor Senior Living
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Pleasant View Nursing Home
|11
|10
|0
|0
|Pond View Acres Assisted Living
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Rochester Manor
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Webster at Rye
|31
|10
|0
|1
|Woodcrest Village Assisted Living
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport
|5
|9
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021)
|19
|10
|3
|Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021)
|62
|23
|6
|Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021)
|18
|17
|1
|The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021)
|47
|18
|22
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021)
|13
|17
|0
|Austin Home (11/1/2021)
|11
|2
|0
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)
|3
|6
|0
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021)
|9
|14
|0
|Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021)
|22
|8
|0
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021)
|3
|0
|0
|Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021)
|21
|13
|2
|Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021)
|42
|5
|7
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Birch Hill (2/23/2021)
|3
|13
|0
|Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021)
|14
|5
|0
|Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021)
|13
|9
|3
|Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021)
|8
|2
|0
|Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021)
|3
|10
|0
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021)
|32
|16
|7
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)
|19
|10
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021)
|4
|1
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021)
|8
|4
|1
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021)
|5
|10
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021)
|7
|9
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)
|64
|71
|13
|Country Village Center (2/17/2021)
|47
|20
|12
|Country Village Center (11/16/2021)
|33
|12
|3
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)
|20
|10
|7
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021)
|19
|4
|0
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021)
|26
|13
|3
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021)
|74
|49
|11
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021)
|28
|21
|2
|Elms Center (1/11/2021)
|31
|14
|10
|Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021)
|66
|30
|8
|Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021)
|7
|8
|0
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)
|89
|54
|11
|Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021)
|192
|9
|0
|Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021)
|36
|11
|0
|Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021)
|77
|52
|12
|Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)
|14
|12
|0
|Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021)
|36
|8
|0
|Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)
|68
|38
|0
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Greystone Farms (1/25/2021)
|2
|7
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)
|1
|4
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)
|22
|11
|3
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021)
|71
|40
|7
|Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021)
|4
|2
|0
|Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021)
|38
|15
|3
|Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021)
|22
|17
|3
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021)
|114
|54
|0
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021)
|20
|2
|0
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021)
|100
|64
|13
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021)
|3
|1
|0
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Keene Center (2/17/2021)
|101
|38
|10
|Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021)
|4
|7
|1
|Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021)
|19
|6
|0
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021)
|10
|2
|0
|Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021)
|21
|10
|4
|Lafayette Center (2/6/2021)
|18
|11
|1
|Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)
|7
|13
|1
|Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021)
|14
|8
|2
|Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021)
|19
|18
|2
|Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021)
|11
|1
|0
|Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021)
|17
|16
|3
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)
|93
|70
|10
|Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021)
|2
|1
|2
|Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021)
|23
|13
|2
|Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021)
|36
|15
|0
|Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021)
|45
|51
|6
|Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021)
|10
|2
|0
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021)
|12
|7
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)
|9
|8
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|21
|9
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020)
|6
|8
|0
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021)
|49
|28
|7
|NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021)
|26
|11
|0
|NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21)
|266
|75
|1
|NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021)
|93
|102
|36
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021)
|129
|30
|1
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021)
|5
|0
|0
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021)
|7
|4
|0
|Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)
|44
|27
|11
|Peabody Home (9/29/2021)
|3
|3
|0
|Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021)
|32
|2
|7
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021)
|28
|13
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021)
|94
|49
|22
|Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021)
|7
|0
|0
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)
|14
|9
|1
|Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)
|1
|1
|0
|Ridgewood Center
|11
|5
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)
|3
|5
|0
|Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021)
|5
|8
|0
|Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021)
|96
|79
|9
|Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021)
|9
|5
|1
|River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021)
|8
|2
|1
|Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021)
|3
|15
|0
|Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021)
|7
|8
|1
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021)
|7
|1
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)
|17
|16
|0
|St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021)
|37
|26
|15
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)
|11
|11
|2
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|9
|St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021)
|35
|15
|4
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021)
|20
|10
|0
|Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021)
|127
|14
|0
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)
|30
|4
|2
|Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021)
|35
|12
|0
|Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021)
|21
|6
|0
|Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021)
|123
|57
|3
|Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021)
|14
|13
|2
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021)
|8
|1
|0
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)
|23
|14
|2
|Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021)
|11
|6
|1
|Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021)
|6
|2
|0
|Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021)
|21
|17
|3
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|4
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021)
|8
|4
|0
The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.
For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.