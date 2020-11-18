Nov. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 447 new positive results with 50 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, DHHS announced 447 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.4 percent. Today’s results include 326 people who tested positive by PCR test and 121 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,767 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (117), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (53), Strafford (34), Coos (26), Belknap (24), Merrimack (21), Cheshire (15), Grafton (11), Carroll (4), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (50) and Nashua (43). The county of residence is being determined for forty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 91 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 15,749 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 822 (5 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 18, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 15,749 Recovered 11,478 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 504 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,767 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 822 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 91 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 391,151 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,709 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 54,802 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 831 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,375

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/11 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,051 869 970 907 958 388 683 832 LabCorp 1,746 1,290 685 1,063 1,387 742 360 1,039 Quest Diagnostics 1,959 2,647 750 1,150 1,999 2,391 1,704 1,800 Mako Medical 13 279 76 44 1 18 23 65 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 648 613 847 576 253 281 5 460 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 752 566 506 309 255 404 334 447 Other Laboratory* 2,273 2,033 2,405 2,328 523 1,386 1,676 1,803 University of New Hampshire** 3,415 4,489 3,707 3,103 14 3,495 3,317 3,077 Total 11,857 12,786 9,946 9,480 5,390 9,105 8,102 9,524 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/11 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 Daily Average LabCorp 5 7 13 8 0 0 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 13 28 23 20 6 10 18 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 11 2 0 0 4 2 4 Other Laboratory* 5 13 2 3 0 10 7 6 Total 32 59 40 31 6 24 27 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.