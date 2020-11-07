Nov. 17 webinar: Holiday spending and travel tips from Morgan Franklin Fellowship

MANCHESTER, NH — Morgan Franklin Fellowship (MFF) will host a free 60-minute webinar on planning for holiday spending on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 p.m. As part of the webinar, MFF staff will share holiday gift and travel tips as well as creative ideas for consumers of all ages to utilize during the 2020 gift-giving season.

“As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we know many consumers will begin their holiday shopping, earlier this year,” states MFF Executive Director Judi Window. “Whether it be online or in a traditional brick-and-mortar setting, consumers are hopeful to save money through store incentives and promotions while avoiding shipping delays. This webinar will provide attendees with helpful tips to manage holiday spending during these unprecedented times.”

Morgan Franklin Fellowship’s (MFF) free signature online program, the Standards of Financial Literacy (SFL), provides a basis for young adults to build financial independence. As part of the program, participants learn the vocabulary and understand the rules of money, finance, and banking. MFF also supports ambitious learners as they prepare to deploy their knowledge with additional programs and hands-on projects.

To register for this free webinar and to learn more about Morgan Franklin Fellowship, visit morganfranklinfellowship.com.