Nov. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 358 new positive results with 66 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 16, 2020, DHHS announced 358 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.3 percent. Today’s results include 193 people who tested positive by PCR test and 165 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,344 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (75), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (48), Merrimack (34), Strafford (26), Cheshire (17), Belknap (12), Carroll (7), Grafton (7), Sullivan (7), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (66) and Nashua (40). The county of residence is being determined for fourteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 74 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 15,029 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 817 (5%) of those having been hospitalized.

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 15,029 Recovered 11,185 (74%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 500 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,344 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 817 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 74 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 387,608 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,656 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 54,558 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 42 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,200

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 292 368 1,093 869 969 907 961 780 LabCorp 815 1,573 1,745 1,290 684 1,054 1,366 1,218 Quest Diagnostics 1,692 2,246 1,959 2,647 744 1,103 1,883 1,753 Mako Medical 54 2 13 279 76 44 1 67 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 155 462 648 613 847 576 253 508 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 369 569 743 566 504 307 220 468 Other Laboratory* 842 1,500 2,252 2,014 2,386 2,285 373 1,665 University of New Hampshire** 4,340 3,569 3,416 4,491 3,692 3,067 14 3,227 Total 8,559 10,289 11,869 12,769 9,902 9,343 5,071 9,686 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 Daily Average LabCorp 1 7 5 7 13 8 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 14 27 13 26 23 20 5 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 8 9 11 2 0 0 5 Other Laboratory* 5 4 5 13 2 3 0 5 Total 24 46 32 57 40 31 5 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.