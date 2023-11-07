Nov. 16: Millyard Museum to open new exhibition on Manchester posters

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 16, the Manchester Historic Association (MHA) will be opening a new exhibition: “Posted! A Collection of Posters from Manchester’s Past” at the Millyard Museum.

Throughout history, posters have played a critical role in conveying information. They can advertise products, announce events, publicize instructions, and urge action. Some are utilitarian in design, while others can be considered works of art.

This exhibition explores a variety of posters that have informed Manchester’s citizens for over 100 years, from proclamations and health notices to navy recruiting and movie theater advertisements. MHA Executive Director Jeff Barraclough described the exhibition as “multi-layered.”

“The exhibition looks at the way posters have been used in general, but each individual poster also tells its own specific story, with an important connection to the history of Manchester and its citizens,” said Barraclough.

The idea for this exhibition originated from the hand-painted circus posters by Jeff Cuddy that were recently rediscovered by the Elliot Hospital Associates. The posters were taken out of storage and donated to the Manchester Historic Association and carefully preserved and framed. This generous donation prompted the Museum to develop an exhibit where they could be displayed alongside other posters in the Association’s collection. The exhibit examines these posters as both works of art and important documents that tell us about a specific period of time in Manchester’s history.

“Posted! A Collection of Posters from Manchester’s Past,” will be introduced at a special exhibit opening event on Thursday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibition will run through March 1, 2024. Visit manchesterhistoric.org or call 603-622-7531 for more details.