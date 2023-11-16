Nov. 16-19 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16th

Bella Perotta / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Joel Begin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Jack Plante / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Caylin Costello / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Mikey G / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17th

Acoustic Open Mic with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

The Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

All That 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Kool Keith / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Amorphous Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18th

Mary Fagan / Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Lewis Goodwin / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Dani Sven / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chad Verbeck / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Andrew Paquin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Down By Ten / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Evanoff / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19th

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16th

LOVESEXY – TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF PRINCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) – DIRECT/x

LoVeSeXy features a “true to the record” vocal performance and an honest representation of PRINCE’s beloved music, high-level musicianship & his amazing connection with the audience. LoVeSeXy performs a wide range of songs including all of PRINCE’s greatest hits, from his early years and throughout his long career! www.labellewinery.com or (603)671-9898

NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Ndlovu Youth Choir’s unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals, irresistibly combined with mesmerizing choreography and infectious energy have inspired millions across the globe. The choir’s repertoire is an exciting mix of traditional South African genres with pop, rock, jazz and EDM. Their intention to create a fresh and original sound is evident in their ability to take internationally well-known songs like Toto’s Africa, Kygo’s Higher Love, U2’s Beautiful Day and Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and move them into an exciting new territory. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE NUTCRACKER / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through November 19th – DIRECT/x

Enjoy the magic and beauty of a timeless classic this holiday season as Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater performs The Nutcracker, based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffman with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show opens in a 19th Century home in Germany, where a special Christmas gift is given from a mysterious and loving uncle to his young and curious niece Clara. With delicate costumes and engaging and vivid imagery, Clara’s dream comes to life onstage at the historic Palace Theatre. This holiday classic is a tradition for the whole family to enjoy. where classically tinged rock intersects with pop. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17th

IN-LAWS, OUTLAWS, & OTHER PEOPLE (THAT SHOULD BE SHOT) / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through November 19 – DIRECTx

A comedy by Steve Franco / It is 6pm and the Douglas family is busily preparing for their annual Christmas Eve dinner. After robbing a neighborhood liquor store, high strung and irritable Tony, and his dim-witted side-kick Vinny, find themselves in need of a hide-out. A comic treasure that is sure to leave you in stitches while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

SPENCER AND THE WALRUS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Spencer and the Walrus is a band of Portland, ME based musicians who come together through a shared love of Beatles music. The Walrus celebrates the music of The Beatles with as much reverence and enthusiasm as possible, while leaning into in to the power of the live performance. They do not dress up and impersonate The Beatles. This show is a joy for people aged 0 to 100. No wigs, no accents, and just a little bit too loud. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN EVENING WITH JEFF “SKUNK” BAXTER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an amazing evening of songs and stories with Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, a Steely Dan founding member and a former member of The Doobie Bros. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

PANORAMA and BIKINI WHALE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Two bands playing tributes to The Cars and The B-52’s. Panorama is 5 musicians from the Boston area dedicated to reliving the Magic of the CARS – skillfully recreating the arrangements with passion and accuracy, and performing with a multi-media show that transports the audience back to the time when spinning LP’s ruled the airwaves and new wave rock music shook the concert halls with excitement. Bikini Whale formed in 2011, with their first performance intended as a “one-time thing” for a Halloween show. It went over so well that ever since – they have paid tribute to a band that has influenced countless weirdos and eccentrics for decades. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE SOUND OF MUSIC / City Auditorium (Concord) / through November 19th – DIRECT/x

Presented by The Community Players of Concord / The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulante who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. www.communityplayersofconcord.org

LUNGS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through November 19th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Bolt Cutter Productions / Lungs, written by Duncan Macmillan, is a bracing two-person drama about a couple deciding whether or not to have a child in the age of climate collapse. Hyperminimalist in style, the show features just two actors on a bare stage, inviting audiences to focus on the kinetic dialogue and pure emotion of the performers. With a whiplash-fast speed and a devastating conclusion, Lungs will leave you gasping for breath long after the lights go out. NOTE: This production contains adult themes and language. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18th

SPECTACLE LIVE LAUGHS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The best in local comedy. Chris Zito is a speaker, radio and podcast host, an actor, and a comedian.

Steve Bjork is a polished veteran of the highly competitive Boston comedy scene with crisscrossing tours of the country under his belt. Mike Koutrobis has been entertaining audiences as a stand-up comedian for over twenty years. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

MOONDANCE – A VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. You’ll hear classic tunes – Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night, Into The Mystic, Caravan – just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

JIM BRICKMAN: HITS LIVE and A LITTLE BIT OF CHRISTMAS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number-one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 23rd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

