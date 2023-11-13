Nov. 15: Temporary closures for maintenance on open road toll lanes at Hooksett Tolls

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) plans to close the northbound and southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for system maintenance.

Weather permitting, the closure for the ORT lanes is scheduled Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The closure is necessary in order to perform routine maintenance on the overhead toll equipment. All motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lanes or cash lanes.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

