Nov. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 361 new positive results with 49 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, November 15, 2020, DHHS announced 361 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.2 percent. Today’s results include 241 people who tested positive by PCR test and 120 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,306 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (76), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (46), Merrimack (40), Strafford (36), Belknap (33), Grafton (14), Carroll (6), Cheshire (6), Coos (5), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (49) and Nashua (27). The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.

None of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 69 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 14,671 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 814 (6 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 14,671 Recovered 10,866 (74%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 499 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,306 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 814 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 69 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 384,752 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,647 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 654 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 5,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 11/13 11/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 616 292 368 1,051 869 968 907 724 LabCorp 827 815 1,573 1,745 1,290 682 411 1,049 Quest Diagnostics 2,619 1,692 2,244 1,959 2,647 662 675 1,785 Mako Medical 217 54 2 13 279 76 44 98 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 254 156 462 648 613 847 576 508 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 292 369 569 739 566 494 282 473 Other Laboratory* 277 839 1,500 2,251 2,010 2,333 2,071 1,612 University of New Hampshire** 70 4,340 3,289 3,326 3,905 3,204 3,066 3,029 Total 5,172 8,557 10,007 11,732 12,179 9,266 8,032 9,278 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 11/13 11/14 Daily Average LabCorp 4 1 7 5 7 13 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 7 14 27 13 26 23 20 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 4 8 9 11 2 0 5 Other Laboratory* 2 5 4 5 13 2 3 5 Total 13 24 46 32 57 40 23 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.