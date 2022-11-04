Nov 14: State to hold public Zoom session on proposed 24-bed psychiatric hospital

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services (DAS), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and New Hampshire Hospital have announced that the next information session on the proposed forensic psychiatric hospital will be held on Monday, November 14. The session will provide an update to neighbors and the general public on the construction of a secure forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital. The session will begin at 6 p.m.

The new 24-bed forensic psychiatric hospital to be constructed adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital will create a setting for skilled psychiatric treatment in a safe, secure, and therapeutic environment for forensic patients. The information session will feature updates on the design for the new facility.

The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held on Zoom and can be accessed at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital Virtual Public Meeting. Members of the public will be invited to submit questions and comments during the meeting.

For more information on the proposed forensic hospital, please visit www.dhhs.nh.gov/about-dhhs/locations-facilities/new-hampshire-hospital/proposed-forensic-hospital-information.