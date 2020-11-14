Nov. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 384 new positive results with 48 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, November 14, 2020, DHHS announced 384 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.4 percent. Today’s results include 277 people who tested positive by PCR test and 107 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,970 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54 percent being female and 46 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (76), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (58), Strafford (50), Belknap (21), Merrimack (20), Cheshire (15), Grafton (15), Sullivan (8), Coos (6), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (48) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 68 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 14,311 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 813 (6 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 14, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 14,311 Recovered 10,842 (76%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 499 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,970 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 813 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 68 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 381,412 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,612 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 591 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,100

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 11/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 778 616 292 368 1,051 869 966 706 LabCorp 1,172 827 814 1,573 1,744 1,255 450 1,119 Quest Diagnostics 1,901 2,619 1,692 2,244 1,959 2,647 641 1,958 Mako Medical 319 217 54 2 13 279 76 137 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 721 254 156 462 648 613 65 417 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 423 292 369 569 739 560 383 476 Other Laboratory* 1,952 277 839 1,494 2,235 1,957 2,032 1,541 University of New Hampshire** 2,737 70 4,340 3,289 3,326 3,902 3,204 2,981 Total 10,003 5,172 8,556 10,001 11,715 12,082 7,817 9,335 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 11/13 Daily Average LabCorp 4 4 1 7 5 7 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 17 7 14 27 13 26 23 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 4 8 9 11 0 5 Other Laboratory* 0 2 5 4 5 13 2 4 Total 23 13 24 46 32 57 25 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.