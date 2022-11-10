Nov. 13: Road closures announced for CMC Manchester City Marathon

MANCHESTER, NH – Millennium Running, in coordination with the City of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department, is issuing a media advisory of road closures and delays for the 16th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 13.

Nearly 2,000 participants traveling from 48 different states are scheduled to run the marathon (26.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles), Relay, or 5k through the street of Manchester. Race day headquarters and the common start/finish line for all distances is located on Elm St. in front of Veterans Park in downtown Manchester. The marathon, half marathon and leg 1 of the relay are scheduled to start at 8:50 a.m., while the 5k will start 15 minutes later at 9:05 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The 26.2 mile course will run through numerous neighborhoods including Downtown, North End, Derryfield Park, Rimmon Heights, Piscataquog River Rail Trail, and the Goffstown Rail Trail. This year’s course is highlighted by a loop inside the NH Fisher’s Cat’s Delta Dental Stadium. A full list of streets affected, and impact times are published online at https://www.millenniumrunning.com/racenotice-mcm/39984

Veterans Count is once again the official charity of the CMC Manchester City Marathon. This year, the race has raised more than $10,000 and over $100,000 for Veterans Count since 2017. Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals NH supports military veterans and their families, will receive charitable donations directly from the event proceeds.

“With great running weather forecasted for Sunday and fantastic community support from dozens of charity partners, we are looking forward to highlighting the City of Manchester to thousands of runners with the 16th running of NH’s largest marathon”, stated John Mortimer, owner of Millennium Running. “To be able to support Veterans Count as our official charity makes it even more rewarding for Millennium Running and all of the participants and sponsors.”

Race Information and online registration for the Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, and 5k is at www.millenniumrunning.com/marathon.

For more information on the CMC Manchester City Marathon, contact Millennium Running at contact@millenniumrunning.com

About Millennium Running. Founded in 2011 by NH native John Mortimer, Millennium Running is New England’s largest road race company with over 79,000 participants finishing its signature events, managed events and timed events, annually. Since 2011, Millennium has distributed over 1.2 million dollars to local organizations and nonprofits from event proceeds. Millennium Running Offices and Running Specialty Store is located in its headquarters in Bedford, NH.