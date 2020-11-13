Nov. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 462 new positive results with 92 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Friday, November 13, 2020, DHHS announced 462 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.6 percent. Today’s results include 327 people who tested positive by PCR test and 135 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,743 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 43 percent being female and 57 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (87), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (54), Merrimack (34), Strafford (29), Grafton (19), Belknap (15), Cheshire (15), Carroll (10), Coos (6), and Sullivan (6) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (92) and Manchester (62). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-three new cases.

Seven new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 69 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 13,929 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 811 (6%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 13, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 13,929 Recovered 10,688 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 498 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,743 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 811 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 69 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 378,305 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,562 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 54,125 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 814 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 5,775

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 670 778 616 292 368 1,050 869 663 LabCorp 1,139 1,172 827 813 1,572 1,733 999 1,179 Quest Diagnostics 1,218 1,900 2,619 1,692 2,244 1,959 2,564 2,028 Mako Medical 72 319 217 54 2 13 278 136 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 545 721 254 156 462 648 56 406 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 349 423 291 369 568 738 351 441 Other Laboratory* 2,559 1,941 274 834 1,487 2,190 1,517 1,543 University of New Hampshire** 3,828 2,737 70 4,340 3,280 3,184 3,902 3,049 Total 10,380 9,991 5,168 8,550 9,983 11,515 10,536 9,446 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 Daily Average LabCorp 3 4 4 1 7 5 0 3 Quest Diagnostics 20 17 7 14 27 13 26 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 2 0 4 8 9 1 4 Other Laboratory* 2 0 2 5 4 5 9 4 Total 31 23 13 24 46 32 36 29

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.