Nov. 12: Not-Your-Run-of-the-Mill Trivia Night

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2020 – 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Amoskeag Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing health and wellness care through New England’s most populous and diverse city, gets its name from the original Manchester residents, the Pennacook Indians.
Join us for an entertaining night of local and not-so-local trivia where your knowledge supports medical and behavioral health care provided to those most in need.
All proceeds benefit Amoskeag Health, providing health care for all.
The How-To: Carefully, strategically, form your Team of 1 to 6 players, pick a team captain, fill out the registration form, and submit the online donation amount that will help Amoskeag Health, a 501(c)(3), to meet the medical and behavioral health care needs of all ages, regardless of ability to pay.
Logistics: Virtual trivia via Zoom requires a computer equipped with a microphone, speakers, and camera. A smartphone is also required to submit the answers. Each team member has 30-seconds to enter an answer. Points are awarded based on accuracy and speed of answer.
The Fun Part: Choose a theme and express your Team’s creativity by dressing up for the occasion and decorating your virtual space. A trophy will be awarded to the most creative team.
The Serious Part: Trivia questions include subject knowledge of many exciting categories but will definitely include a few facts about the Granite State. The team with the most points at the end of the game wins! and receives an awesome prize.
A Great Idea: Human interaction is essential to good mental health. If you love the idea of coming together for a virtual social event but you just cannot fit this evening in your schedule, please consider a donation. Your entire gift will support the work of Amoskeag Health to deliver medical care, behavioral health counseling, and basic needs to the most vulnerable among us.
REGISTER HERE: https://www.amoskeaghealth.org/trivia-night/