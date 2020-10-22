Nov. 12: Not-Your-Run-of-the-Mill Trivia Night

The How-To: Carefully, strategically, form your Team of 1 to 6 players, pick a team captain, fill out the registration form, and submit the online donation amount that will help Amoskeag Health, a 501(c)(3), to meet the medical and behavioral health care needs of all ages, regardless of ability to pay.

Logistics: Virtual trivia via Zoom requires a computer equipped with a microphone, speakers, and camera. A smartphone is also required to submit the answers. Each team member has 30-seconds to enter an answer. Points are awarded based on accuracy and speed of answer.

The Fun Part: Choose a theme and express your Team’s creativity by dressing up for the occasion and decorating your virtual space. A trophy will be awarded to the most creative team.

The Serious Part: Trivia questions include subject knowledge of many exciting categories but will definitely include a few facts about the Granite State. The team with the most points at the end of the game wins! and receives an awesome prize.

A Great Idea: Human interaction is essential to good mental health. If you love the idea of coming together for a virtual social event but you just cannot fit this evening in your schedule, please consider a donation. Your entire gift will support the work of Amoskeag Health to deliver medical care, behavioral health counseling, and basic needs to the most vulnerable among us.