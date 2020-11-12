Nov 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 323 new positive results with 23 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, November 12, 2020, DHHS announced 323 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.6%. Today’s results include 270 people who tested positive by PCR test and 53 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,528 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (70), Strafford (56), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (42), Merrimack (27), Coos (24), Carroll (13), Belknap (11), Grafton (9), Cheshire (6), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (28) and Manchester (23). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 64 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 13,470 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 804 (6%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 12, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 13,470 Recovered 10,447 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 495 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,528 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 804 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 64 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 375,048 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,523 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 53,878 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 755 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 5,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/12/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Coos County Nursing Home 26 33 0 1 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth 13 23 0 0 NH Veterans’ Home 9 1 0 0 Pine Rock Manor Warner 48 14 0 8 Prospect Woodward Home and Hillside Village 8 2 0 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover 13 15 0 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester 31 17 0 7 Woodlawn Care Center Newport 26 15 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 8 4 0 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 682 670 778 616 291 368 1,050 636 LabCorp 983 1,139 1,171 827 813 1,572 737 1,035 Quest Diagnostics 1,913 1,217 1,900 2,619 1,691 2,244 1,900 1,926 Mako Medical 2 72 319 217 54 2 13 97 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 611 545 721 254 156 462 646 485 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 497 347 422 291 361 564 633 445 Other Laboratory* 2,266 2,555 1,937 273 818 1,452 1,976 1,611 University of New Hampshire** 4,077 3,828 2,737 70 4,328 2,883 3,184 3,015 Total 11,031 10,373 9,985 5,167 8,512 9,547 10,139 9,251 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 Daily Average LabCorp 10 3 4 4 1 7 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 13 20 17 7 14 27 13 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 6 2 0 4 8 9 5 Other Laboratory* 6 2 0 2 5 4 3 3 Total 32 31 23 13 24 46 25 28

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.