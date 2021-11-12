Nov. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,007 positive results with 167 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, November 12, 2021, DHHS announced 1,007 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, November 11. Today’s results include 735 people who tested positive by PCR test and 272 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced:

822 cases from Wednesday, November 10 (544 by PCR and 278 by antigen test).

an additional 23 new cases from Sunday, November 7 (12 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 456

an additional 151 new cases from Monday, November 8 (84 by PCR and 67 by antigen test) for a new total of 511

an additional 157 new cases from Tuesday, November 9 (90 by PCR and 67 by antigen test) for a new total of 893.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,466 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are six hundred and sixty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (394), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (313), Merrimack (242), Strafford (224), Grafton (123), Sullivan (105), Carroll (103), Belknap (100), Cheshire (85), and Coos (60) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (167) and Nashua (134). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and ten new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 255 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 144,626 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 12, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 144,626 Recovered 136,538 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,622 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,466 Current Hospitalizations 255

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.