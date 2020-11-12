Nov. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 233 new positive results, with 20 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD NH – November 11, 2020, DHHS announced 233 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.3. Today’s results include 191 people who tested positive by PCR test and 42 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,394 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (38), Rockingham (37), Merrimack (24), Belknap (17), Coos (14), Strafford (13), Cheshire (9), Grafton (9), Sullivan (5), and Carroll (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (20) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 69 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. None of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 13,148 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 800 (6%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated November 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 13,148 Recovered 10,262 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 492 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,394 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 800 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 69 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 370,601 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,489 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 53,669 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL( see 3 below) 917 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 5,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/4 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 794 682 670 778 616 291 368 600 LabCorp 1,495 980 1,139 1,171 825 811 88 930 Quest Diagnostics 1,277 1,913 1,217 1,900 2,619 1,691 2,170 1,827 Mako Medical 145 2 72 319 217 54 2 116 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 690 611 545 721 254 156 462 491 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 425 497 347 422 291 360 482 403 Other Laboratory* 1,299 2,261 2,552 1,926 268 814 1,312 1,490 University of New Hampshire** 4,484 4,075 3,828 2,735 70 3,804 2,883 3,126 Total 10,609 11,021 10,370 9,972 5,160 7,981 7,767 8,983 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/4 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 Daily Average LabCorp 5 10 3 4 4 1 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 18 13 20 17 7 14 27 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 11 3 6 2 0 4 8 5 Other Laboratory* 13 6 2 0 2 5 4 5 Total 47 32 31 23 13 24 39 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.