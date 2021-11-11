Nov. 11-14: Where to catch live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in InkLink’s community calendar.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

Charlie Chronopoulos / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Toler and HIZZY / The Goat (Manchester) / 7pm

Becca Myari / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Jonny Friday (Open Mic) / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

Brother Seamus / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Senie Hunt / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) 7pm

The Ride / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Justin Jordan / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Lamont Smooth / Area 23 (Concord) / 9pm

Fatha Groove / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Eye of Age Acoustic / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Phil Sargent / Hermanos (Concord) / 7pm

Little Kings / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Nate Bash Band / Thirsty Moose (Portsmouth) / 9pm

Take 4 / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Bob Pratte & Lenny Bradford / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

MAMMA MIA / October 15-November 14 (Mainstage) – FINAL WEEKEND!

LIAM SPAIN – SONGWRITER IN THE ROUND / November 14th at 5:30pm (Spotlight Room)

Join host Liam Spain as he brings together some of the region’s best singer/songwriters for an intimate evening of story and song.

THE NUTCRACKER / November 19-21 (Mainstage)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22 (Mainstage)

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY with KELLY MacFARLAND / NOVEMBER 12th at 7:30pm

A little crass, a lotta sass, and a boatload of fun! Kelly MacFarland is an experienced stand-up comedian with appearances on the Comedy Stage at Boston Calling Music Festival, The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She’s one you won’t want to miss!

MANCHESTER CHORAL SOCIETY – ANNELIES / NOVEMBER 14th at 3:00pm

The 60-voice Manchester Choral Society performs Whitbourn’s “Annelies.” The oratorio brings to life the diary written by Annelies Marie Frank between 1942 and 1944 when she and her family hid in an Amsterdam warehouse. From the windows, Anne looked up to the beauty of the sky and downwards to the brutality meted out by the Nazis. The contrasting sights inspired some of the most profound and memorable thoughts in an extraordinary diary, now expressed through the beautiful music of James Whitbourn

Emily Trubey, soprano Viktoria Tchertchian, violin Stephanie Jenkins, clarinet Harel Gietheim, cello Charles Blood, piano

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

ALL TOGETHER NOW / November 12-13 at 6:30pm

Join us Friday, November 12th and Saturday, November 13th for our 16th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser. All Together Now! is a global celebration of local theatre. Come enjoy performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions, and Raffles – all to benefit future arts and music opportunities for the community.

Enjoy songs from Willy Wonka, Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Disney’s High School Musical, Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia, Disney’s Frozen, Disney’s Mary Poppins, Oliver, Once on This Island, My Fair Lady, Waitress, American Idiot, and Rent!

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS / November 19-21

Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job. The job he’s been waiting for—marketing executive—would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. He tells them. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of scheme to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely—and single—Caitlin O’Hare as bait…we won’t give the ending away here.

ROBERT DIONNE PIANO CHRISTMAS / November 27th at 7pm

Robert’s most popular Piano/Vocal Cabaret of the year returns “in-person” at The Majestic Theatre! Kick off the holiday season with us as Robert plays all of your Winter and Christmas classics and favorites, plus a few requests! A night of music and memories that will warm your heart as you sing-a-long, listen, or reminisce. Perfect for the whole family.

Featured EVENTS:

TRIVIA: “Ghostbusters” 21+ / November 11th at 7:30pm

Chunky’s Manchester / www.chunkys.com

Reserve a spot with a $5 per person food voucher. Teams up to 6 people.

MUSIC: Moondance – Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute / November 11th

LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / www.labellewinery.com

MUSIC: Dueling Pianos with the Flying Ivories / November 11th

LaBelle Winery (Derry) / www.labellewinery.com

THEATRE: The Wedding Singer / November 12-21

Peacock Players (Nashua) / www.peacockplayers.org

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Brian Regan / The Music Hall (Portsmouth) / November 11th at 8pm

Tupelo Night of Comedy / Tupelo MH (Derry) / November 12th at 8pm

Kyle Crawford / Chunky’s (Manchester) / November 12th & 13th at 8:30pm

Chris Zito / Headliner’s (Manchester) / November 13th at 8:30pm



Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).