Nov. 11-14: Where to catch live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in InkLink’s community calendar.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th
- Charlie Chronopoulos / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
- Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) 5:30pm
- Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Chris Toler and HIZZY / The Goat (Manchester) / 7pm
- Becca Myari / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm
- Jonny Friday (Open Mic) / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th
- Brother Seamus / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Senie Hunt / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) 7pm
- The Ride / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Justin Jordan / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Lamont Smooth / Area 23 (Concord) / 9pm
- Fatha Groove / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th
- Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Eye of Age Acoustic / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm
- Phil Sargent / Hermanos (Concord) / 7pm
- Little Kings / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Nate Bash Band / Thirsty Moose (Portsmouth) / 9pm
- Take 4 / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14th
- Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Bob Pratte & Lenny Bradford / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm
- Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
MAMMA MIA / October 15-November 14 (Mainstage) – FINAL WEEKEND!
LIAM SPAIN – SONGWRITER IN THE ROUND / November 14th at 5:30pm (Spotlight Room)
- Join host Liam Spain as he brings together some of the region’s best singer/songwriters for an intimate evening of story and song.
THE NUTCRACKER / November 19-21 (Mainstage)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22 (Mainstage)
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY with KELLY MacFARLAND / NOVEMBER 12th at 7:30pm
- A little crass, a lotta sass, and a boatload of fun! Kelly MacFarland is an experienced stand-up comedian with appearances on the Comedy Stage at Boston Calling Music Festival, The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She’s one you won’t want to miss!
MANCHESTER CHORAL SOCIETY – ANNELIES / NOVEMBER 14th at 3:00pm
- The 60-voice Manchester Choral Society performs Whitbourn’s “Annelies.” The oratorio brings to life the diary written by Annelies Marie Frank between 1942 and 1944 when she and her family hid in an Amsterdam warehouse. From the windows, Anne looked up to the beauty of the sky and downwards to the brutality meted out by the Nazis. The contrasting sights inspired some of the most profound and memorable thoughts in an extraordinary diary, now expressed through the beautiful music of James Whitbourn
- Emily Trubey, soprano Viktoria Tchertchian, violin Stephanie Jenkins, clarinet Harel Gietheim, cello Charles Blood, piano
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
ALL TOGETHER NOW / November 12-13 at 6:30pm
- Join us Friday, November 12th and Saturday, November 13th for our 16th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser. All Together Now! is a global celebration of local theatre. Come enjoy performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions, and Raffles – all to benefit future arts and music opportunities for the community.
- Enjoy songs from Willy Wonka, Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Disney’s High School Musical, Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia, Disney’s Frozen, Disney’s Mary Poppins, Oliver, Once on This Island, My Fair Lady, Waitress, American Idiot, and Rent!
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS / November 19-21
- Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job. The job he’s been waiting for—marketing executive—would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. He tells them. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of scheme to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely—and single—Caitlin O’Hare as bait…we won’t give the ending away here.
ROBERT DIONNE PIANO CHRISTMAS / November 27th at 7pm
- Robert’s most popular Piano/Vocal Cabaret of the year returns “in-person” at The Majestic Theatre! Kick off the holiday season with us as Robert plays all of your Winter and Christmas classics and favorites, plus a few requests! A night of music and memories that will warm your heart as you sing-a-long, listen, or reminisce. Perfect for the whole family.
Featured EVENTS:
TRIVIA: “Ghostbusters” 21+ / November 11th at 7:30pm
- Chunky’s Manchester / www.chunkys.com
- Reserve a spot with a $5 per person food voucher. Teams up to 6 people.
MUSIC: Moondance – Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute / November 11th
- LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / www.labellewinery.com
MUSIC: Dueling Pianos with the Flying Ivories / November 11th
- LaBelle Winery (Derry) / www.labellewinery.com
THEATRE: The Wedding Singer / November 12-21
- Peacock Players (Nashua) / www.peacockplayers.org
COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:
- Brian Regan / The Music Hall (Portsmouth) / November 11th at 8pm
- Tupelo Night of Comedy / Tupelo MH (Derry) / November 12th at 8pm
- Kyle Crawford / Chunky’s (Manchester) / November 12th & 13th at 8:30pm
- Chris Zito / Headliner’s (Manchester) / November 13th at 8:30pm
Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).