Nov. 10: Science on Tap to discuss digital security 

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center’s adult science discussion series, Science on Tap is continuing its season virtually on November 10 via Zoom. Current circumstances have only accelerated moving more of our interactions online.

Join us to discuss our personal security in the digital world. Discover approaches for security from banking to Zoom from our smart speakers to our medical records. Ask how security is evolving to match the pace of our digital interactions. Panelists will include: Kurt Simione from DAS Health, a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions, Shirley Bhutto from St. Mary’s Bank, a Certified Fraud Examiner, Information Security Manager, and Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, and Gray Chynoweth from Minim, which was founded in Manchester in 2017 and aims to make connected homes safe and easy to use for life and work.

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. The discussions are held on the second Tuesday of each month from October through June. Admission is free, but advanced sign up is required using Eventbrite. Attendees will be sent a Zoom link after registering. For more information call the SEE Science Center at 603-669-0400 or visit www.see-sciencecenter.org.

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. SEE is currently open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Admission is $9 per person ages 3 and up. Follow SEE and Science on Tap on Facebook.