Nov. 10-17: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonnuci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Chris Fraga / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Mary Fagan / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Steve Prisby / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 7pm

Slim Volume / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Luffkid / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Annie In The Water / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Craig Thomas & Bluetopia / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Austin McCarthy / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

7 Day Weekend / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

The EXP Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Ken Budka / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Hank Osborne & Charles Mitchell / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

GREASE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – 4 PERFORMANCES ADDED! November 10-11-12.

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world’s best-loved musical returns to the Palace. After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl next door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? With a hip-shaking rock n’ roll score featuring hits Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and We Go Together, Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-socked, gum-snapping glory. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ON YOUR FEET! / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “IT’S A HIT!” and The New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!” ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

SEASONAL ALLERGIES / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / November 11-13

A comedy by Katherine DiSavino & Kevin Mead / Do you have Seasonal Allergies? You might be experiencing the symptoms of them and not even know it. Seasonal Allergies tend to show themselves right around the holidays: do you feel a tickle in the back of your throat when you realize your vegetable dishes cooked faster than you thought, and now they’re ready a full hour before the turkey will be out of the oven? Do your eyes water uncontrollably after you’ve nearly broken your back climbing into the attic to find the Christmas lights (and then discover that only half the strand lights up)? Do you find yourself overheated when family members decide to extend their vacation and “hang out” for a few more days in your home? Then you, my friend, have got Seasonal Allergies. And you are not alone! 9 out of 10 people have Seasonal Allergies, but nobody has a case worse than Julia Shelby and her brother Peter. So get ready to laugh away your throat tickle, and clear your sinuses with a healthy dose of Holiday Fun. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

FNC: DREW DUNN & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Hottest Young Comics in New England Featuring NH’s Own Drew Dunn! Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival. Ages 18+ www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

NEW HAMPSHIRE’S OWN 39TH ARMY BAND / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm

Join us for an unforgettable and inspiring performance by New Hampshire’s own 39th Army Band. The 90-minute audio visual experience will also feature some of the best civilian musicians in the State, as we thank veterans from all of the service branches. The performance will include a wide variety of music genres including: rock, country, pop, jazz, and of course, patriotic classics. We invite veterans of all ages, their families, and the general public to this memorable event. Tickets for this event are free and expected to go fast, so get your tickets today! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

THE HIGHWAYMEN LIVE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

A musical tribute consisting of three musicians igniting the flames of country legends Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash. Full bios of the performers and info. at www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STANLEY JORAN PLAYS JIMI / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

World-renowned guitarist Stanley Jordan has developed a new live show called “Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi.” This is a tribute show, but it’s not pure imitation. Instead, Stanley builds on Jimi’s legacy in a creative way. As Stanley explains it, “This is my fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert if Jimi were still alive and playing today. By re-imagining his music and channeling his persona I try to bring that fantasy to life.” This extra touch of portraying the Hendrix of today rather than yesterday keeps the show creative and fresh for both Stanley and the audience and it gives Stanley’s fans a new insight into Stanley’s own evolution. It also makes the show more authentic in a certain sense, because a real Hendrix concert would have surprises and unexpected turns. “Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi” tries to re-create both the energy and the creativity of the real thing. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

FREESE BROTHERS BIG BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm

Playing the swinging music of the Golden Era of Big Band. The Band was formed in 1982 by the four Freese Brothers: Jack, Bill, George, and Courtland, who began playing music together in a family performing troupe in the 1930’s. The purposes of the Band are to support and encourage the development of the musical talents of the public (especially young musicians) and its members, and to foster an appreciation of music of all eras. Part of the Prime of Life Music Series. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE / Bedford Town Hall (Bedford) / 2pm – November 11 & 12 at 8pm as well

Bedford Off Broadway presents this comedy by Christopher Durang. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play. https://www.brownpapertickets.com or at door.

