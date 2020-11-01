Nov. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 133 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, November 1, 2020, DHHS announced 133 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.4 percent. Today’s results include 105 people who tested positive by PCR test and 28 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,352 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 21 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54 percent being female and 46 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (40), Strafford (19), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Grafton (12), Merrimack (12), Coos (11), Carroll (3), Sullivan (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (4) and Manchester (3). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently 38 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,214 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 780 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 1, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 11,214 Recovered 9,379 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 483 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,352 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 780 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 38 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 347,135 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,206 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 52,479 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 575 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 858 724 719 940 915 673 579 773 LabCorp 995 651 1,000 1,543 1,180 1,670 354 1,056 Quest Diagnostics 2,591 2,316 1,363 1,544 1,525 1,509 612 1,637 Mako Medical 59 3 1 14 18 68 143 44 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 217 153 596 870 908 649 421 545 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 198 290 494 455 450 387 212 355 Other Laboratory* 466 850 1,959 1,824 1,931 1,566 1,701 1,471 University of New Hampshire** 50 3,986 4,210 3,736 4,905 2,719 3,100 3,244 Total 5,434 8,973 10,342 10,926 11,832 9,241 7,122 9,124 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 Daily Average LabCorp 1 1 6 15 4 9 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 6 11 23 19 6 16 21 15 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 12 6 3 5 7 2 5 Other Laboratory* 2 9 10 6 6 2 3 5 Total 9 33 45 43 21 34 26 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.