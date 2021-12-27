Norman R. St. Hilaire, 72: West grad and longtime city employee, loved the outdoors, Boston sports teams

MANCHESTER, NH – Norman R. St. Hilaire, 72, of Manchester, died peacefully December 27, 2021, surrounded by his family at Epsom Nursing Home.

Born in Manchester on February 4, 1949, he was the son of Raoul and Yvonne (Provencher) St. Hilaire. Norman graduated from Manchester West High School in 1966 and was a member of the West baseball team. He also played for the American Legion Post 79 baseball team as a pitcher and was excited and proud for his contribution to the state championships of 1966 and 1967. After graduating high school, he briefly served in the US Air Force.

Prior to retirement, Norm was a long-time worker for the City of Manchester as well as New Hampshire College/SNHU in the maintenance division. Following retirement, he was a city cab driver for many years.

He enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He lived to fish and would look for any opportunity to take his fishing pole to the river and/or lakes. He was an avid sports lover and a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Roger St. Hilaire; and his sister, Claire (St. Hilaire) Miville.

Family members include his siblings, Pauline “Polly” St. Hilaire and companion David St. Cyr of Manchester, Donald St. Hilaire of Manchester, and Diana Hickox of California.

A visiting hour will be Sunday, January 2 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epsom Health Care.

