Nominations open until Sept. 1 for ‘Star of the Industry’ hospitality awards

The New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association (NHLRA) has opened nominations for its annual Stars of the Industry Awards.

Association members and non-members alike are encouraged to submit nominations.

Stars of the Industry is the NHLRA’s signature celebration of the outstanding businesses and individuals of New Hampshire’s hospitality industry. The event offers attendees the opportunity to network with colleagues and shine a light on the industry’s brightest stars.

The event will take place Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH.

Nominations are open until September 1.

In September, a voting panel will choose three finalists in each category. The categories are Allied Member of the Year, Brewer of the Year, Catering/ Venue of the Year, Chef of the Year, Innkeeper of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Live Free & Give Award, Lodging Employee of the Year, Restaurant Employee of the Year, Restaurateur of the Year, and Rising Star Award.

Panelists include Eric Cacciatore of Restaurant Unstoppable Podcast, Joseph Calcavecchia of The Roaming Foodie, Lori Harnois of Visit NH, Susan Laughlin of The James Beard Foundation and former food editor for New Hampshire Magazine, Colleen Stewart of NH Food Alliance, Kate Sullivan of New Hampshire Life, and Neal White of WZID.

Once finalists are selected, voting will re-open to the public at the end of September, during which winners will be chosen.

Mike Somers, President & CEO, states, “Our annual Stars of the Industry Awards Dinner is a celebration of all the hard-working people in our hospitality. Our industry ‘Stars’ are dedicated to providing world-class customer experiences and providing memorable moments for our guests. I encourage everyone to nominate a person who has gone above and beyond to make an experience special for you.”

Nominations can be submitted by going to nhlra.com/stars-of-the-industry.

About New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association

New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association leads New Hampshire’s lodging, food service and tourism industry by elevating its prosperity, prominence, and participation, enhancing the quality of life for all we serve. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.