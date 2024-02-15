Nominations open for NH Preservation Alliance Achievement Awards

Thursday, February 15, 2024 Maureen Milliken Culture 0
Thursday, February 15, 2024 Maureen Milliken Culture 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Nashua soup kitchen preservation award
One of last year’s New Hampshire Preservation Alliance Achievement Award winners was Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter Inc., for the rehabilitation of the former Sacred Heart School in Nashua. Photo/NH Preservation Alliance

CONCORD, NH – Nominations are open for the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s annual Preservation Achievement Awards.

The awards are an opportunity to recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses whose work has benefited New Hampshire’s historic resources.

Preserving and revitalizing historic sites across the state helps to broaden understanding of our state’s history and deepen our appreciation of our culture and heritage, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in May when last year’s winners were announced.

“These efforts reinforce our ties to our community and are a source of economic and community development,” she said.

Nominations are due March 20, and may be made in two categories:

  • Restoration/Stewardship; Rehabilitation/Adaptive Use; Compatible New Construction/Additions
  • Education and Planning; Advocacy and Public Policy

“We welcome this opportunity to recognize outstanding work and inspire others,” Jennifer Goodman, NH Preservation Alliance executive director, said in the online nomination opening announcement.

The winners are announced and awards presented at by NH Preservation Alliance in the spring.

Last year’s awards recognized three leaders of the preservation movement, one educational initiative, and eight rescue, rehabilitation, and revitalization projects. Winners’ achievements included preservation of rare and iconic properties, stewardship of community assets and gathering places, creation of needed housing, and other community development successes, the alliance noted.

“We hope this recognition helps inspire even more people and preservation activity,” Goodman said when last year’s awards were announced.

“It is important for us to have the opportunity to honor people who are making a difference across the state,” Byron O. Champlin, Preservation Alliance Board of Directors said.

 

About this Author

Maureen Milliken

Maureen Milliken is a contract reporter and content producer for consumer financial agencies. She has worked for northern New England publications, including the New Hampshire Union Leader, for 25 years, and most recently at Mainebiz in Portland, Maine. She can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Email
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts