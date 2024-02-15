Nominations open for NH Preservation Alliance Achievement Awards

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – Nominations are open for the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s annual Preservation Achievement Awards.

The awards are an opportunity to recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses whose work has benefited New Hampshire’s historic resources.

Preserving and revitalizing historic sites across the state helps to broaden understanding of our state’s history and deepen our appreciation of our culture and heritage, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in May when last year’s winners were announced.

“These efforts reinforce our ties to our community and are a source of economic and community development,” she said.

Nominations are due March 20, and may be made in two categories:

Restoration/Stewardship; Rehabilitation/Adaptive Use; Compatible New Construction/Additions

Education and Planning; Advocacy and Public Policy

“We welcome this opportunity to recognize outstanding work and inspire others,” Jennifer Goodman, NH Preservation Alliance executive director, said in the online nomination opening announcement.

The winners are announced and awards presented at by NH Preservation Alliance in the spring.

Last year’s awards recognized three leaders of the preservation movement, one educational initiative, and eight rescue, rehabilitation, and revitalization projects. Winners’ achievements included preservation of rare and iconic properties, stewardship of community assets and gathering places, creation of needed housing, and other community development successes, the alliance noted.

“We hope this recognition helps inspire even more people and preservation activity,” Goodman said when last year’s awards were announced.

“It is important for us to have the opportunity to honor people who are making a difference across the state,” Byron O. Champlin, Preservation Alliance Board of Directors said.