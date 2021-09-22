Nominations Now Open to Celebrate New Hampshire Healthcare Heroes

)

Concord, N.H. – It’s no secret that resilience is an important skill for those working in healthcare. During the onset of the pandemic, we witnessed individuals go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure we were all healthy, safe and well-cared for. For its second year, the NH Healthcare Heroes effort will honor the dedication, courage and commitment of those working in healthcare through an online nomination process, which is now open and runs through October 15.

“Any New Hampshire resident who contributes to our healthcare workforce is eligible and can include nurses, Licensed Nursing Assistants, cooks, maintenance technicians, dentists, etc.,” said Roxie Severance, the New Hampshire Sector Partnership Initiative (SPI) advisor for the healthcare sector. “It takes a full community of professionals to make our healthcare system work, and we’re excited to honor that role and share their stories.”

The nomination form includes a few questions about the individual and why they are being nominated. The NH Healthcare Heroes volunteer committee, made up of healthcare professionals across the state, will review the nominations and select two winners across the seven regions in the state (14 total). Each winner will be honored during a pinning ceremony in partnership with the Heroes’ employer and will receive a customized swag bag filled with donations from our sponsors.

In 2020 the healthcare sector team at SPI, a collaborative, industry-led program, developed the NH Healthcare Heroes effort to shine a light on the essential roles and opportunities to help others by working in the healthcare field. This year’s photos and stories will be shared in November and December.

“Working in healthcare has given me a job that not only pays well but also feeds my soul,” said Eileen Glover, a 2020 Healthcare Hero from the Monadnock region. “Every day is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

The NH Healthcare Hero effort is sponsored in part by the NH Bureau of Economic Affairs through a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and through the support of our generous sponsors, which include the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire Health Care Association, the New Hampshire Sector Partnership Initiative (SPI), North Country Healthcare, Northeast Delta Dental and Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center.

For more information on this effort or to become one of our critical sponsors, please contact Roxie Severance at roxie@rsconsulting.services.