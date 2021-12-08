No special election to replace Dobson

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 5 will have a new Board of School Committee (BOSC) member, and they won’t be elected…at least for now.

On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) accepted with regret the resignation of Ward 5 Board of School Committee member Jeremy Dobson, leading to a debate that has simmered for weeks on what will happen next.

In November, Dobson was re-elected to his seat on the BOSC and a few weeks later, Manchester Ink Link learned that he had closed on a house in New Boston and expected to be moving out of Manchester once he could sell his house here.

Normally, the alderman from a specific ward where the BOSC vacancy has occurred is the one to nominate a replacement, which the BMA then voting for or against that nominee. However, any alderman can nominate a candidate and there have been instances where more than one nominee is put before the board to fill any vacancies.

Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy asked if this was a special case since Dobson resigned from his seat before he was scheduled to take it in January, meaning the residents of Ward 5 would have an entire term with a BOSC member they did not vote for.

Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza noted that only two people signed up to run for the Ward 5 seat, with the other candidate, Lisa Freeman, dropping out due to the expectation that she would move out of the city in the near future. As of Tuesday, she has not yet moved out of the city and is now the chair of the Manchester Republican Committee.

Sapienza said he would bring forward a name for nomination at the BMA’s next meeting later in December. When At-Large Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur asked the point of appointing someone for the remainder of Dobson’s current term, Sapienza noted the BMA’s rules that require any appointment to be laid over until a second meeting before confirmation, with that second meeting not coming until the full term would begin in January.

Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov said he could see both sides of the argument, noting the tradition to appoint replacements as well as the time frame between the appointment and the next scheduled election.

Members of the board asked City Clerk Matt Normand whether the city could hold an election rather than appoint a replacement under the city’s charter, with Normand replacing that the charter only states that the BMA will appoint a replacement until an election is held, not specifying when the election takes place.

He elaborated that normally the election referenced in the charter occurs every two years, but he would follow the will of the BMA if it ordered him to hold an election sooner to fill a BOSC seat, adding that an election for an individual ward would cost $5,000 (not including any primaries) and a city-wide election would cost $60,000.

After the BMA voted to accept Dobson’s resignation with regret, Roy asked for a vote on a special election.

That vote failed 8-4, with Roy, Sharonov, Levasseur and Ed Sapienza (Ward 8) voting in favor.

In addition to that, here are some other things that occurred during Tuesday’s meeting and earlier in the night, with individual stories for as many of these items as possible coming to Manchester Ink Link in the next few days.