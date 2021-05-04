No matter your age ‘It’s Never Too Late’: Barbara Papagian answers God’s call to the ministry

MANCHESTER, NH – First Congregational Church, Manchester, NH takes great pride and pleasure to honor one of our own, Barbara Papagian, as she is ordained into the ministry on Sunday, May, 16, 2021.

Barbara Papagian, Commissioned Minister of Pastoral Care for First Congregational Church of Manchester, is about to fulfill a calling that came to her later in life. Barbara’s path to ministry has been one filled with many twists and turns along the way. When younger, she went from thinking about being a teacher, to attending college, working for an airline in various positions, then getting married and raising a family.

Unknown to her all the time, God was preparing and leading her toward church ministry.

When she became Minister of Visitation in her 60s, she thought she had reached her “grown-up” job, but more awaited her. She took courses to help her serve as Director of Parish Care. While at Andover Newton Seminary, taking more courses for her own enjoyment and enriching her knowledge, she became a Commissioned Minister in Pastoral Care in June 2018.

Barbara loves school and learning so it wasn’t a surprise that she continued taking religious classes. From an internship at Heritage Heights in Concord, NH, leading worship at FCC, and serving communion she was spiritually challenged toward additional involvement in the life and ministry of the church and was encouraged to take her learning further. After much thought and prayer, and guided by Rev. Kevin Pleas, Senior Pastor at First Congregational Church, she knew her new goal of being ordained was what had been God’s wish for her all along.

Because of the unusual circumstances in the world, her Ecclesiastical Council, a final step towards ordination, was also held on Zoom on October 25, 2020. The Committee on Ministry in NH for the United Church of Christ has approved her for ordination.

The culmination of her journey will result in her ordination on Sunday, May 16, 2021, on Zoom. Quoting Barbara: “No matter what your age, listen to God. Listen and don’t be afraid to make changes, take risks and try new things!”