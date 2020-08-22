No injuries reported after fire breaks out in apartment above Milano’s Pizza in Nashua

NASHUA, NH – Nashua Fire crews were dispatched to 112 Amherst St. (Milano’s House of Pizza) on Aug. 22 for a report of smoke in the building.

Companies arrived to locate smoke in the second-floor apartments over the first-floor restaurant. The location is a two-story wooden-frame structure with a masonry exterior, 10,500 square feet of interior finish space, and is a triangular-shaped building.

Engine 1 further investigated and located fire in the ceiling of apartment 7. A “working fire” assignment was requested and an additional engine and ladder company (Engine 5 and Ladder 2) were dispatched to assist.

Companies worked to locate and fully extinguish the fire which was contained to the ceiling and roof area above apartment No. 6 an 7.

Crews conducted a search and determined no occupants were in the building. The incident was placed under control in 22 minutes. Companies performed salvage operations on floor one to attempt to limit water damage.

No first responders or occupants were injured during the incident. At the time of this press release, three occupants were known to be displaced and the Red Cross had been requested to assist them.

Nashua Fire Rescue was assisted at the scene by Nashua Police. AMR ambulance stood by as a precaution. Nashua Building Safety and Health Departments both assisted at the scene.

The fire was contained to the area of origin limiting damage to two living units on floor two and water damage to floor one.

The cause is under investigation by the City of Nashua Fire Marshal’s office.