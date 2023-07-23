Ninth inning rally gives Fisher Cats Saturday night victory

PORTLAND, M.E — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, came back from two down in the ninth to win 6-4 against the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the two teams resumed Friday’s game that was suspended in the top of the ninth with the score tied 6-6 due to inclement weather. Portland ended up winning on a walk-off solo home run by Tyler Dearden in the bottom of the ninth.

In the second game, New Hampshire (6-12, 41-45) trailed 4-2 heading into the ninth before pulling together four runs on three hits to take the lead. Leo Jimenez’s sac fly to right brought home Sebastian Espino to make it a one-run game before Trevor Schwecke delivered the go-ahead runs with a two-run single up the middle off Portland right-handed reliever Jacob Webb (7-2). Damiano Palmegiani drove in Schwecke with a double off the Maine Monster for an insurance run, his team leading 43rd RBI of the season.

Jimenez had a two RBI night, including a leadoff homer on just the second pitch of the game for his seventh homer of the season over the Maine Monster. The Blue Jays No. 19 prospect has reached base in 24 straight games, the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.

Schwecke went 2-for-4 on the night, extending his season-long hit streak to eight games. The utilityman is hitting a team-high .368 (14-for-38) against Portland (14-6, 54-35) pitching this season in 12 games.

Alan Roden recorded a pair of hits and now has five hits in his first Double-A series after being promoted to New Hampshire on Monday.

Right-hander Luis Quinones made his fourth start of the season for New Hampshire. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican native struck out five in 4.2 innings pitched in a no-decision.

Out of the bullpen, four New Hampshire right-handers combined to throw 4.1 innings of just one-run ball. Andrew Bash struck out two in 1.1 innings, Troy Watson threw his second straight scoreless outing with a scoreless seventh, Fitz Stadler (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth and picked up his first win of the season and T.J. Brock collected his fifth Double-A save with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

The Fisher Cats finish their road trip tomorrow afternoon against the Portland Sea Dogs at 1:00 pm. LHP Jimmy Robbins (4-6, 4.73 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for Portland.