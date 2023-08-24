Ninth-inning rally falls short in Wednesday loss

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, fell short in their ninth-inning rally in a 4-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Trailing 4-0 entering the ninth and down to its last strike, New Hampshire (18-27, 53-60) cut the lead in half on a Will Robertson two-run homer, his 13th of the season. The 25-year-old outfielder has hit three home runs in his last four games.

After Michael Turconi drew a walk and Steward Berroa singled, Miguel Hiraldo stepped up to the plate as the winning run but struck out looking against Binghamton right-hander Junior Santos to end the game.

Binghamton (24-22, 59-56) opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the second inning off starting left-hander Ricky Tiedemann (0-4) on a bases-loaded walk to Luisangel Acuña and a sac fly by Drew Gilbert. The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect pitched 1.2 innings and allowed two runs, three hits and three walks over three strikeouts, receiving the loss. The southpaw threw 54 pitches on the night and is still in search of his first Double-A win.

The Rumble Ponies added a run in the third on an RBI single from Mateo Gil and an insurance run in the ninth on a solo homer by Jeremiah Jackson, his second of the series.

New Hampshire provided no answer against Binghamton starting right-hander Tyler Stuart (3-2), who threw six scoreless innings over two hits and no walks with six strikeouts to pick up the win.

The Fisher Cats went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Robertson, Alan Roden and Rainer Nunez each collected two hits on the night. Roden, the Blue Jays No. 7 prospect, extended his hit streak to seven games.

Out of the bullpen, Joe Jones struck out three in a season-long three innings of relief, Trevor Clifton struck out a pair in 2.1 scoreless innings and left-hander Mason Fluharty struck out four in two innings.

The Fisher Cats continue their penultimate home stand of the season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Dominguez (1-0, 3.97 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Luis Moreno (8-5, 4.88 ERA) for Binghamton.