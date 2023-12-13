Nikki Haley thanks Sununu for friendship – and endorsement: ‘We’ve got a country to save’

MANCHESTER, NH – While he didn’t quite shout it from the McIntyre Ski Area mountain top, Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday night delivered the GOP presidential endorsement heard around the political world.

Posting on Instagram from the event attended by an overflow crowd and throng of local and national media, Sununu made it official:

“Nikki Haley is the candidate with the momentum to win and get our party back on track to delivering conservative victories across the country. She’s answered our questions and built trust. Proud to endorse @nikkihaley for President and hope you’ll join me in this movement!”

Haley reposted Sununu’s post, adding: “Thank you for your friendship and support Chris. We’ve got a country to save! 🇺🇸 💪🏽

So thankful that the Live Free or Die governor is on our team—it doesn’t get any more rock-solid than this! Thank you @ChrisSununu for your support and friendship. We’re 42 days until the primary—let’s make history! Below: Photo gallery/Jeffrey Hastings Sununu spoke for about 10 minutes and then introduced Haley to a standing ovation from the crowd. Haley then conducted a town hall meeting, as she has been doing this week across the state. She has three more New Hampshire stops over the next two days before switching gears and heading to Iowa for more of the same. Sununu and Haley are scheduled to appear on CNN at noon to discuss the New Hampshire Primary and the race for the GOP nomination.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.