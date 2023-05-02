Night time paving on I-93 in Hooksett and Manchester 

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin nighttime roadwork on Interstate 93 in the southbound lanes, between Exit 10 in Hooksett and Exit 6 in Manchester, starting on Sunday evening, May 7, 2023.

Temporary nighttime lane and ramp closures will be required over the next three weeks.Weather permitting; construction operations will require nightly lane closures to facilitate pavement rehabilitation operations in the southbound lanes between Exits 6 and 10, and on the ramps at Exits 6 and 10.

Work on the ramps will require overnight detours. This work is expected to be completed over a three-week period and will take place from approximately 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.Work zone message boards will provide daily notices in advance of specific work. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.