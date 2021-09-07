NHMI/Safe Sports welcomes new residents and recognizes 2020-2021 graduates

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of its ongoing mission to support and enhance aspiring sports medicine professionals, NHMI (New Hampshire Musculoskeletal Institute)/SSN (Safe Sports Network) is excited to announce that Emma Stratmoen, MS, ATC and Matthew Johnson, ATC, have been named Athletic Training Residents for the 2021-2022 year.

This is an exciting time of the year for us,” said Amy Hollingworth, Executive Director of NHMI/SSN. “While we’re welcoming Emma and Matt to the program, we’re also celebrating and thanking Cassie Lammers and Tori Reagan, who recently completed their residency at NHMI/SSN. “We can’t thank them enough for their hard work and for navigating the many challenges presented by the pandemic. We will miss their many contributions and wish them the very best in the next phase of their careers.”

A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, Stratmoen graduated this past spring from Baylor University in Waco, TX with a master’s degree in Athletic Training and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in Health Science Studies. Johnson is from Enfield, CT and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Athletic Training from Springfield College in Springfield, MA in 2020. Before coming to the residency, he had been working at Greenboro College in Greensboro, NC, primarily with Men’s/Women’s Wrestling and Women’s Volleyball

For over 25 years, NHMI/SSN has provided an intensive learning and hands-on experience for athletic training professionals seeking to enhance their skills in the field of medicine. In 2013, the organization became the first CAATE (Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education) Accredited Athletic Training Residency program in the country.

“Our Residency Program is an opportunity for certified athletic trainers to see and learn more in a single year than they could hope to see in a career,” noted Hollingworth. “Over an intensive one-year period, residents participate in rotations with physicians and other allied health professionals, garner research exposure and gain non-profit experience as they participate in hands-on athletic training opportunities in our community.” Hollingworth added that the program includes improving the Residents’ fundamental knowledge of human anatomy and physiology, understanding of medical care for various conditions and gaining interpersonal skills for working within the medical community.

NHMI residents are chosen from a nation-wide pool of applicants and undergo an intensive application process.

“Both Emma and Matt bring impressive backgrounds and skill sets to our organization and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the program,” stated Hollingworth.

About the Safe Sports Network

Currently, the Safe Sports Network provides coverage for 6,000 young athletes, including those at Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester High School West, Bedford, Goffstown, Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Campbell and Trinity High Schools. Young athletes from area youth hockey, football, cheer, and soccer leagues also benefit from these free services. Further, any youth athlete can take advantage of the Safe Sports free sports injury evaluation clinic weekday afternoons in Manchester. Call 603-627-9728 for more information.

Safe Sports is part of the NH Musculoskeletal Institute (NHMI), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the advancement of knowledge in musculoskeletal care and sports medicine and to promoting and providing a safe sports environment for athletes.

Learn more at: https://www.nhmi.net/safe-sports-network.html