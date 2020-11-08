NHLC wins national award

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) has been named one of the top 10 retailers in the country by Beverage Dynamics, the largest and most respected national magazine dedicated to the needs of the off-premise beverage alcohol retailer.

NHLC, which was also recognized as one of the top 100 retailers in the country by Beverage Dynamics last year, operates 76 NH Liquor & Wine Outlet locations, serving 12 million annual customers from across the United States and Canada.

“NHLC is honored to be recognized as a top 10 retailer in the country, and we are proud to be the only control state in the top 10 and one of just two control states to be included in the entire top 100 retailers,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “Never satisfied with the status quo, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to enhance the shopping experience for our customers and to maximize revenue through innovative marketing, relocating and renovating our Outlets, strategic buying, building strong relationships with suppliers, and by maintaining a persistent focus on providing superior customer service. Our success is truly a team effort and we are grateful to Beverage Dynamics for recognizing our success and accomplishments.”

NHLC has received no shortage of distinction and accolades for its success in recent years, as NHLC was named the “Best State in the Country for Wine Drinkers” by the Washington Post, was recognized as the “Third Best State for Buying Bourbon” by BreakingBourbon.com and was spotlighted as “One of the Best Places in the Country to Find Rare Spirits” by Serious Eats. In 2017, StateWays Magazine honored NHLC for its “Granite State Greatness,” naming New Hampshire the nation’s top control state. NHLC was also featured in Forbes, one of the most trusted and widely read sources for business executives in the country, for its efforts to emphasize the positive impact of women in the wine industry during its annual New Hampshire Wine Week.

For more information, visit BeverageDynamics.com/top100.