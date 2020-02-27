NHLC surpasses $2.3 million for non-profits thanks to recent events

CONCORD, N.H. – This month, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) surpassed $2.3 million in fundraising efforts for New Hampshire non-profit organizations.

Beginning in 2015, NHLC leadership undertook an effort to develop strategic partnerships with brokers and suppliers to make a positive impact on New Hampshire’s nonprofit community.

“We are extremely proud to have raised more than $2.3 million for nonprofit organizations in the Granite State,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “In addition to fulfilling our role of being one of the largest non-tax revenue contributors to New Hampshire’s General Fund, we believe it is important to support our community in additional ways. We are pleased to have generated considerable revenue for organizations that help transform the lives of so many Granite Staters.”

The $2.3 million mark was met following events benefiting Best Buddies New Hampshire, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire and Easterseals New Hampshire, such as New Hampshire Wine Week.