NHLC and E.J Gallo Winery donate to New Hampshire Food Bank

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) teamed up with E. & J. Gallo Winery to raise more than $35,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank.

For the fourth year in a row during November and December 2019, E. & J. Gallo Winery donated 50 cents to the New Hampshire Food Bank on select products sold at all 77 NH Liquor & Wine Outlets statewide. Through this fundraising initiative, E. & J. Gallo Winery has raised more than $100,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank over the past four years.

“We are pleased to continue this successful and impactful partnership with E. & J. Gallo Winery and Pine State Beverage to raise critical support for the New Hampshire Food Bank, which works tirelessly to fight hunger all across New Hampshire,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “This program is a perfect example of how NHLC partners with suppliers, brokers and producers to make a positive difference on our nonprofit community here in New Hampshire.”

This year’s fundraising effort generated more than 70,000 meals for those in need in New Hampshire.

“Pine State Beverage is extremely proud to have helped raised more than $35,000 for the New Hampshire Food Bank this year—this is the highest fundraising total we have generated to date through this initiative,” said Joe Ricci, director of New Hampshire sales and marketing for Pine State Beverage. “Pine State Beverage is pleased to work with E. & J. Gallo Winery and NHLC on this collaborative effort, which has generated more than 200,000 meals for those in need in New Hampshire over the past four years.”

In addition to the New Hampshire Food Bank, NHLC has worked with suppliers and brokers over the past five years to raise more than $2.3 million for nonprofit organizations making an impact in New Hampshire, including Best Buddies New Hampshire, Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Homes for Our Troops, Operation Care for Troops, Easterseals New Hampshire, Toys for Tots, Granite United Way, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Napa Valley Community Foundation, Concord Hospital, Crotched Mountain Foundation, Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, and the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.

“This continued support from NHLC, Pine State Beverage and E. & J. Gallo Winery makes a tremendous impact on those in need, and we are incredibly grateful for the funding,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director, New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “This critical funding helps us make significant progress toward our goal of eliminating hunger in New Hampshire.”