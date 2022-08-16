NHIOP Poll: Democrats gain some ground, but Granite Staters still skeptical on incumbents

Monday, August 15, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections, Government, National Politics, Politics, State Politics 0
Monday, August 15, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections, Government, National Politics, Politics, State Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Generic Democrats vs. Republicans running for Congress in NHIOP polls

 

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College (NHIOP) has released their August poll of New Hampshire registered voters, showing tightening margins between generic congressional Democrats and Republicans, but difficult paths forward for New Hampshire’s incumbents as 68% of Granite Staters feeling the country is on the wrong track.

In the poll, which talked to nearly 2,000 registered voters across New Hampshire between Aug. 9 and 11, voters still preferred Republicans over Democrats when it comes to who want to send to Congress, 46%-43%. That figure is the same as this time last year, the first time in over three years that Republicans had taken a generic ballot advantage. However, earlier this year, Democrats had seen a dip as voters looking for other options rose to as high as 10%, now down to just 2%.

Incumbent U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-CD-1), Ann McLane Kuster (NH-CD-2) and Incumbent U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, all three Democrats, saw approval ratings comparable to the generic ratings for Democratic congressional candidates on the ballot, but the poll did not include potential Republican challengers, who will be known officially next month. However when voters were asked if other people should be given a chance to do their jobs, all three saw negative ratings.

Incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu also saw his job approval numbers slip to 60%, down from 62% in March 2022 and a high of 77% in June 2020. In the matchup between Sununu and presumptive Democratic nominee Tom Sherman, Sununu leads Sherman 48-29%, with 18% still undecided and 4% opting for a third candidate.

A full copy of the 57 page study can be found here.

 

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts