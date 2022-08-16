NHIOP Poll: Democrats gain some ground, but Granite Staters still skeptical on incumbents

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College (NHIOP) has released their August poll of New Hampshire registered voters, showing tightening margins between generic congressional Democrats and Republicans, but difficult paths forward for New Hampshire’s incumbents as 68% of Granite Staters feeling the country is on the wrong track.

In the poll, which talked to nearly 2,000 registered voters across New Hampshire between Aug. 9 and 11, voters still preferred Republicans over Democrats when it comes to who want to send to Congress, 46%-43%. That figure is the same as this time last year, the first time in over three years that Republicans had taken a generic ballot advantage. However, earlier this year, Democrats had seen a dip as voters looking for other options rose to as high as 10%, now down to just 2%.

Incumbent U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-CD-1), Ann McLane Kuster (NH-CD-2) and Incumbent U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, all three Democrats, saw approval ratings comparable to the generic ratings for Democratic congressional candidates on the ballot, but the poll did not include potential Republican challengers, who will be known officially next month. However when voters were asked if other people should be given a chance to do their jobs, all three saw negative ratings.

Incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu also saw his job approval numbers slip to 60%, down from 62% in March 2022 and a high of 77% in June 2020. In the matchup between Sununu and presumptive Democratic nominee Tom Sherman, Sununu leads Sherman 48-29%, with 18% still undecided and 4% opting for a third candidate.

A full copy of the 57 page study can be found here.