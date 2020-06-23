NHIOP: NH voters only agree on two things in June poll

GOFFSTOWN, NH – The Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) released their June poll late last week and it appears Granite Staters can only agree on two things: the country is heading in the wrong direction and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is doing a good job.

According to the survey, 72 percent of respondents said the country is heading on the wrong track compared to only 19 percent saying the opposite. President Donald Trump is seen as doing a bad job by 57 percent of respondents, with 53 percent strongly disapproving of his job performance.

Among New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, only Senator Jeanne Shaheen received approval from over half the poll’s respondents (52 percent) with Senator Maggie Hassan at 50 percent and Congressman Chris Pappas and Congresswoman Ann McLane-Kuster at 48 and 44 percent respectively in their districts. McLane-Kuster and Hassan had disapproval ratings of 44 percent, followed by Shaheen (43 percent) and Pappas (33 percent.)

In comparison, Sununu received positive job approval responses from 77 percent of respondents versus 21 percent disapproval, including 74 percent approval from respondents identifying themselves as “somewhat liberal” and 62 percent approval from registered Democrats.

Outside of Sununu, responses to a variety of questions in the poll split sharply along partisan lines.

“Like most of the country, New Hampshire is politically polarized and riven on the most talked-about issues of the moment,” said NHIOP Director Neil Levesque. “As the executive playing a highly-visible role in guiding our state through a major crisis, Governor Sununu has largely escaped the polarization; the rest of the races are likely to be highly contentious as we move past the conventions and the primaries into the general election season.”

A .pdf of the results in full can be found below.