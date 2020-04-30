NHIOP: NH voters applaud Sununu, chastise Trump, on COVID-19 response

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Thursday, the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) released a poll on how voter attitudes have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll is based on 820 New Hampshire registered voters expressing an interest in this fall’s elections, with surveys collected randomly from a sample of registered voters reflecting the demographic and partisan characteristics of the voting population between April 23 and 27, 2020.

In the poll, U.S. President Donald Trump received low marks on his handling of the pandemic (42% approval/58% disapproval), while New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is earning deep bipartisan support for his leadership (86% approval/13% disapproval).

On the question of when current stay-at-home restrictions will end in New Hampshire, 38 percent of respondents believe the restrictions will end in May, with 88 percent believing the restrictions will be removed before the end of the year.

When it comes to this fall’s election, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (D-Del.) leads Trump, 50%-42%

“In the face of an unprecedented crisis, New Hampshire’s political leadership is acting in close accord with the priorities of those they serve, and their efforts to date enjoy the support of voters,” concluded NHIOP Executive Director Neil Levesque. “But more challenges lie ahead as the state begins to return to something approximating normalcy, and the fall elections are likely to be dominated by this issue.”

The survey has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.4% with a confidence interval of 95%; the margin of sampling error for questions specific to the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts is +/- 4.7% and +/- 5.0% respectively. Data are weighted for age, gender, geography, and education based on a voter demographic model derived from historical voting patterns, but are not weighted by party registration or party identification.

Full results of the survey can be found here.