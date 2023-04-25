NHIOP hosting exhibition of art spotlighting War in Ukraine

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Community, Events, National Politics 0
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Community, Events, National Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

courtesy/Saint Anselm College

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. –  The New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) at Saint Anselm College will present a special program highlighting Ukrainian war posters.

The event, titled “Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs,” will take place on May 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Lada Kolomiyets, Veronika Yadukha, and Hanna Leliv, three scholars and translators currently at Dartmouth College, will present a selection of translations they have been working on over the past year. A poetry reading will be performed to the music accompaniment by Joe Deleault and Don Davis.

This event follows other NHIOP hosted events about Ukraine such as a debate last May over U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a panel last March with New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan over the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Free tickets can be obtained at this link.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts