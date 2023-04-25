NHIOP hosting exhibition of art spotlighting War in Ukraine

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) at Saint Anselm College will present a special program highlighting Ukrainian war posters.

The event, titled “Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs,” will take place on May 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Lada Kolomiyets, Veronika Yadukha, and Hanna Leliv, three scholars and translators currently at Dartmouth College, will present a selection of translations they have been working on over the past year. A poetry reading will be performed to the music accompaniment by Joe Deleault and Don Davis.

This event follows other NHIOP hosted events about Ukraine such as a debate last May over U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a panel last March with New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan over the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Free tickets can be obtained at this link.