NHIOP: Biden and Sununu holding steady while Pappas and Kuster see drop

Thursday, February 11, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Elections, Government 0

Graphic from the front page of the Feb. 10 NHIOP study

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – It’s been just over three months from Election Day 2020, but a survey released on Wednesday from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) says voter opinions haven’t moved significantly just yet for the most part.

In the study, President Joe Biden’s approval rating among New Hampshire voters remains identical to what it was on Election Day at 53%.

“This was a hotly contested and highly polarizing race, and these results show that at the dawn of the Biden era, voters aren’t moving an inch as of yet,” says NHIOP Executive Director Neil Levesque.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu retains an approval rating of 72%, also identical to what was found on an NHIOP poll in late October, with U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan each dipping by two points (56% to 54% and 51% to 49% respectively).

New Hampshire’s two members in the U.S. House of Representative saw larger drops, with First District Congressman Chris Pappas dipping from 48% to 43% and Second District Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster falling from 51% to 46%.

The study was conducted from Feb. 4 to 6, 2021 and was based on online surveys from 867 New Hampshire voters. A full copy of the study can be found at the Saint Anselm College Survey Center website.

